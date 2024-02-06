Out of the past: June 29

1995

In an effort to improve safety at a dangerous crossing, traffic lights are being raised for the intersection of Interstate 55 and Highway 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, also known as Center Junction; numerous accidents there prompted the highway department to place the traffic lights at the intersection; they should be operational in two weeks.

A month of deliberation on the Oak Ridge or Jackson interchange dilemma climaxes in a two-minute news conference, where the Cape Girardeau County Commission says Oak Ridge's exit ramps should be completed first.

1970

Spec. 5 Earl W. Tharp Jr., 20, son of the Rev. and Mrs. Earl W. Tharp of Cape Girardeau, was killed Friday afternoon as a result of hostile enemy mortar fire at his base camp in Vietnam; he volunteered for the Army in June 1968, after graduating high school; he attended Officers Candidate School at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and had been accepted for helicopter pilot training to begin after his tour of duty in Vietnam.

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff files a legal deposition with the U.S. Department of Transportation that will require the Chester (Illinois) Bridge Commission to answer a series of complaints involving the operation of the bridge; most of the complaints center around tolls, which some deem excessive, and withholding information concerning the financial details of the bridge operation.