RecordsJune 29, 2019

Out of the past: June 29

Cape Girardeau cemetery sexton Terrell Weaver thought Revolutionary War soldier Uriah Brock's tombstone had long since disappeared from Old Lorimier Cemetery; but thanks to some school children, has rediscovered the stone, which stands in relative obscurity; in addition to the original stone, there's a new, white marble marker at the grave site, erected two weeks ago through the efforts of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution; that marker will be dedicated Friday evening...

1994

Cape Girardeau cemetery sexton Terrell Weaver thought Revolutionary War soldier Uriah Brock's tombstone had long since disappeared from Old Lorimier Cemetery; but thanks to some school children, has rediscovered the stone, which stands in relative obscurity; in addition to the original stone, there's a new, white marble marker at the grave site, erected two weeks ago through the efforts of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution; that marker will be dedicated Friday evening.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ernie Lawson has been named the new superintendent of schools here, following last week's unexpected resignation by Wayne Presley, school superintendent of Chaffee schools the past three years.

1969

The new education building at Faith Baptist Temple here is held in the afternoon; guest speaker is the Rev. Clarence Smith, pastor of the Bible Baptist Church in St. Charles, Missouri; an open house follows; the two-story building houses about 11 classrooms and a cradle nursery for 21 children, including infants up to 23 months old; there is a fellowship hall in the basement.

The Rev. William A. Petrillo of Deerfield, Illinois, will be the new pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church; he will be at the church July 6 for the first time and will be installed pastor the following Sunday; Petrillo was ordained June 8 at Augustana College at Rock Island, Illinois.

1944

A conference on flood-control plans for Cape Girardeau is held in the afternoon at Common Pleas Courthouse, with U.S. Army Engineers, representatives of the city and Frisco railroad, and property owners in the flood area in attendance; various proposals that have been suggested to protect the community against future Mississippi River floods are being discussed.

The Cape Girardeau Association of Life Underwriters makes final arrangements at a meeting at Hotel Marquette in the evening to take over the handling of the sale of war bonds to employees of firms in the community where there are eight or more workers; the underwriters will have responsibility for promoting the sale of bonds, usually war bonds of Series E.

1919

The Missourian has been forced back to primitive methods of newspaper publishing; while the big Duplex press was grinding out papers at the rate of 6,000 an hour yesterday, it stopped suddenly without warning and about 10 gears were stripped; The Missourian will have to be issued on a job-printing press for several days, until the expert comes from the factory at Battle Creek, Michigan, to fix the big press.

The citizens' committee to enforce prohibition meets at Centenary Methodist Church in the afternoon and starts activities to fight liquor law violations in Cape Girardeau; about 60 men are present.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
