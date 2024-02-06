Out of the past: June 29

1994

Cape Girardeau cemetery sexton Terrell Weaver thought Revolutionary War soldier Uriah Brock's tombstone had long since disappeared from Old Lorimier Cemetery; but thanks to some school children, has rediscovered the stone, which stands in relative obscurity; in addition to the original stone, there's a new, white marble marker at the grave site, erected two weeks ago through the efforts of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution; that marker will be dedicated Friday evening.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Ernie Lawson has been named the new superintendent of schools here, following last week's unexpected resignation by Wayne Presley, school superintendent of Chaffee schools the past three years.

1969

The new education building at Faith Baptist Temple here is held in the afternoon; guest speaker is the Rev. Clarence Smith, pastor of the Bible Baptist Church in St. Charles, Missouri; an open house follows; the two-story building houses about 11 classrooms and a cradle nursery for 21 children, including infants up to 23 months old; there is a fellowship hall in the basement.

The Rev. William A. Petrillo of Deerfield, Illinois, will be the new pastor of St. Mark Lutheran Church; he will be at the church July 6 for the first time and will be installed pastor the following Sunday; Petrillo was ordained June 8 at Augustana College at Rock Island, Illinois.