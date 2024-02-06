Out of the past: June 29

1992

The busy intersection of Route K and Mount Auburn Road is just one of the areas assigned for improvement by the state this year and in 1993; that project includes construction of traffic islands and a wider right-turn turning radius for semi-trucks and other large vehicles.

The Cape Girardeau County Commission votes to renew a one-year contract with the state to operate a federally supported Title IV-D program in the prosecutor's office to collect delinquent child-support payments. Commissioners had delayed taking action on the contract because of concerns $6,500 of the profit it made from the program would have to go into a special prosecutor's retirement fund.

1967

After an absence of two years as he worked toward a doctoral degree, David A. Strand of Cape Girardeau will return to the administrative staff of State College on July 15, assuming the position of associate dean of the college in the office of Dean Forrest H. Rose; he also will teach.

A.C. Brase of Cape Girardeau has been elected vice president of the newly-formed Southeast Missouri Toll Road Association. The new organization will focus its attention upon obtaining a feasibility study on a toll road from Kansas City to Southeast Missouri, via Rolla.