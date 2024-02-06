Out of the past: June 29

The busy intersection of Route K and Mount Auburn Road is just one of the areas assigned for improvement by the state this year and in 1993; that project includes construction of traffic islands and a wider right-turn turning radius for semi-trucks and other large vehicles.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission votes to renew a one-year contract with the state to operate a federally supported Title IV-D program in the prosecutor's office to collect delinquent child-support payments. Commissioners had delayed taking action on the contract because of concerns $6,500 of the profit it made from the program would have to go into a special prosecutor's retirement fund.
After an absence of two years as he worked toward a doctoral degree, David A. Strand of Cape Girardeau will return to the administrative staff of State College on July 15, assuming the position of associate dean of the college in the office of Dean Forrest H. Rose; he also will teach.
A.C. Brase of Cape Girardeau has been elected vice president of the newly-formed Southeast Missouri Toll Road Association. The new organization will focus its attention upon obtaining a feasibility study on a toll road from Kansas City to Southeast Missouri, via Rolla.
The Mississippi River, still being forced upwards by the flooding Missouri River, reaches a stage of 35 feet at Cape Girardeau in the morning. Water is now covering Water Street between Themis and Independence streets. At 37 feet, flood waters will reach the floor of the Frisco passenger station on South Main Street.
The Frisco Railroad is turning back to the city the job of mowing grass on the long plaza south of the passenger station and extending to the freight house; city officials are notified the Frisco doesn't plan to maintain the park, except for the small area north of the passenger station to Independence Street.
Capt. Wilson C. Bain receives his commission as captain of the Tenth Separate Company of Infantry, by which the Cape Girardeau company will be known until the organization of the Sixth Regiment is completed; it then will receive a company letter and will ask for its old letter "K" for sentimental reasons.
As the city of Cape Girardeau is completely without funds for general expense, and as very little money will be received before December when regular taxes are due, the mayor and city council are working on a plan to raise business licenses fees. They are considering licenses for coal agencies, auto accessories dealers, oil stations, machine and blacksmith shops, foundries, various building contractors, laundries, flour mills, opticians, plumbers, tinners, tailors, barbers, florists, bakers, cobblers, newspaper offices, job-printing plants, etc.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
