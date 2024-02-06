Out of the past: June 28

1998

A public reception is held in the afternoon at Chateau Girardeau honoring Leta Bahn, who is retiring after a 25-year association with the retirement community; since 1973, Bahn has held many positions at Chateau; she has been the retirement community's administrator since 1984.

To the uninitiated observer, there is nothing unusual about the flat and sometimes pointed pieces of rock secured in the glass display cases; but to the exhibitors and collectors who travel several hundred miles to be a part of the American Indian artifacts exhibition at Cape Girardeau's Drury Lodge, the pieces are a glimpse into the cultures that lived in this area about 12,000 years ago; the 11th annual exhibition, sponsored by the Bootheel Archaeological Society, was moved this year to Cape Girardeau after having been held in Sikeston, Missouri, for the last 10 years.

1973

After giving area Mississippi River flood victims extra time to apply for federal assistance, the Small Business Administration is closing three Southeast Missouri offices in a move seen as making it more difficult to seek help; Boyd Corder, the SBA's eastern Missouri district manager at St. Louis, says "circuit rider" offices at Charleston, Ste. Genevieve and Caruthersville will be closed effective July 2; the only offices remaining open will be in Cape Girardeau and Sikeston.

Nine-year-old Renee Sue Baker, daughter of Mrs. Jesse Smith, 2023 Brink Ave., is pronounced dead on arrival at Southeast Hospital minutes after being struck by a car in the 200 block of Brink; it is believe the driver may have suffered an epileptic seizure prior to the accident.