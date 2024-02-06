Out of the past: June 28

1947

Attention focuses on the McClure, Illinois, area, where a never-ending battle to keep out the high waters of the Mississippi River so far has proven successful, but where the real test will come over the weekend as the river nears its crest; fearful that a section of the levee in the McClure area may not withstand the high water because of days of pressure on it, some residents of the rich basin are moving out their effects, most of them to the hills to the east; the wheat crop, now matured, goes unharvested because heavy combines are unable to move over the fields waterlogged by this week's rain.

A new prediction received at noon by river observer Lee L. Albert has the Mississippi River cresting at Cape Girardeau Wednesday night at 41 feet, a half-foot higher than the previous prediction and a day later.

1922

A sanitary sewer district, to take in the State Teachers College and other property in the immediate vicinity, is to be formed in order to abate the nuisance of the septic tank at the colleges; the City Council last night ordered city engineer Ed Sailer to proceed with the plans for the organization of the district and to outline tentative boundaries; the Rev. C.H. Swift, representing a number of residents of the area, demanded immediate action, saying the odor from the septic tank is growing worse and is almost unbearable.

Showing their support for the municipal band, members of the Chamber of Commerce decide to hold Cape Girardeau Municipal Band Day Friday and raise a fund with which to maintain the band this season; 35 local musicians have signed contracts to play in the band, under the direction of H.S. Albert; the Chamber of Commerce has agreed to pay the organization $2,000 for the year; upon this basis, each musician will get $60, but he must furnish his instrument, uniform and the music.

