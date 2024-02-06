Out of the past: June 28

Paul Keckley, a health care market researcher from Nashville, Tennessee, shared the results of his firm's four-month study of the health care needs of this area with about 900 people attending Saint Francis Medical Center's annual dinner last night at the Show Me Center; the study found this area as a whole is in dire need of more primary care physicians.
The Navy's newest coastal patrol ship, USS Squall (PC 7), visits Cape Girardeau as it travels the Mississippi River for its commissioning at St. Louis; that ceremony is set for July 4 at the foot of the Gateway Arch.
The Highway Patrol in this area is spending as much time as possible on Highway 61 between Fruitland and Perryville, Missouri, in an effort to cut into the accident rate; the Eulenberg Hill area, a section of Highway 61 extending south 2.4 miles from the Apple Creek bridge at Old Appleton, is particularly being watched.
Starting Monday, Cape Girardeau will again have a second airline operating out of the municipal airport; Trans-Mo Airlines will start operations Monday with two flights daily out of the city port.
Jean Paul Bradshaw of Lebanon, Missouri, a Republican candidate for governor, speaks at Courthouse Park in the evening following the municipal band concert; Bradshaw says the hope of the Republican party for winning next fall's election lies in the 50,000 non-affiliated voters of the state, who are in the role of a great jury waiting to judge the merits of whatever program each party offers.
New wheat is coming in from all parts of the county and is in good condition, says J.R. Bowman, manager of Mill B of the Cape County Milling Co. in Jackson; Bowman says about 1,000 bushels per day are being delivered at the west side plant, but that is just the beginning; in addition, there are a large number of warehouses in this state, Arkansas and other states, where the milling company has elevators and into which new wheat is being poured by the thousands of bushels.
The Rev. M.T. Haw goes to St. Louis in the afternoon to preach at Bridgeton in the morning and at Emanuel in the evening; Monday he will act as manager of the Dixie baseball team, when it takes on the Yankees; both teams are composed of Methodist preachers.
Ben Lightfoot of Chicago is here visiting his sister, Mrs. W.L. Barrett; Lightfoot is well known here as an athlete of much renown; he was a star football player and track man, when he attended the Normal School; he has been in service in France for the last 14 months.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
