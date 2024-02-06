Out of the past: June 28

1994

Paul Keckley, a health care market researcher from Nashville, Tennessee, shared the results of his firm's four-month study of the health care needs of this area with about 900 people attending Saint Francis Medical Center's annual dinner last night at the Show Me Center; the study found this area as a whole is in dire need of more primary care physicians.

The Navy's newest coastal patrol ship, USS Squall (PC 7), visits Cape Girardeau as it travels the Mississippi River for its commissioning at St. Louis; that ceremony is set for July 4 at the foot of the Gateway Arch.

1969

The Highway Patrol in this area is spending as much time as possible on Highway 61 between Fruitland and Perryville, Missouri, in an effort to cut into the accident rate; the Eulenberg Hill area, a section of Highway 61 extending south 2.4 miles from the Apple Creek bridge at Old Appleton, is particularly being watched.

Starting Monday, Cape Girardeau will again have a second airline operating out of the municipal airport; Trans-Mo Airlines will start operations Monday with two flights daily out of the city port.