Out of the past: June 28

1993

A holdup in the distribution of $63 million in federal highway money to the state could delay several road projects in Southeast Missouri; those include some work on the new Mississippi River bridge route at Cape Girardeau, the extension of Nash Road to the Southeast Missouri Port near Scott City, and the Highway 60 widening project.

With the aid of a grant from the National Safety Coalition, the Cape Girardeau Police Department has purchased three Cannondale 21-speed bicycles at a discount price from Cape Bicycle; they are being used by the city's police patrol unit, consisting of veterans Ken Rinehart, Charlie Herbst and Brad Haggett and newcomer Homer Markhart.

1968

The Cape Girardeau Police Department has hired six new patrolmen this month and, in doing so, has filled all its long-standing vacancies, solved the management shortage problem and added an extra officer as a resignations safeguard; the latest two new patrolmen to be identified are Grover W. Brasher, 25, of Fruitland and Raymond R. Arnold, 37 of Cape Girardeau Route 1.

Two State College seniors are granted permission by the Cape Girardeau City Council to paint address numbers on the face of curbs throughout the city, the cost to be met by voluntary contributions of property owners; the students are Charles Blanchet and Robert McMongle.