Out of the past: June 27

1998

Recent legislation passed in Congress could bring more than $29 million to Southeast Missouri for water and flood-control projects; both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have approved versions of the Energy and Water Appropriations Act to provide the Corps of Engineers with a general construction budget of $3.97 billion during fiscal year 1999; the bill includes funding for ongoing construction projects aimed at flood control and prevention, navigation and water resource projects throughout the region.

People need to take extra precautions in the sweltering heat that has gripped the region; with temperatures reaching in the mid- and high-90s and heat indexes of 105 degrees, a heat advisory has been issued through the weekend; temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-90s through at least Monday; a statewide hot weather health advisory is issued by the Missouri Department of Health when heat indexes of 105 degrees over a large portion of the state are predicted or reached; Cape Girardeau has experienced heat indexes of up to 105 degrees most of this week.

1973

The outlook for the soft winter wheat crop now being harvested in Southeast Missouri isn't the best, say farm experts; combining, which should be in full swing now, has just begun -- about a week later than usual; yield is down and so is quality, thanks to an unusually wet autumn and spring; it all adds up to more woes for area farmers, some of whom are as much as two months behind schedule in their field work because of record rainfall and flooding this spring.

THEBES, Ill. -- The staff and owners of Kennel Burg dog kennel continue to clean up after yesterday's explosion at the business here; a total of 22 dogs were killed in the blast, eight of which belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Jay Kenigsberg, the kennel proprietors; the cause of the explosion isn't certain, but it is believed there was a leak in a gas pipe inside a cabinet.