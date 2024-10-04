Out of the past: June 27

Recent legislation passed in Congress could bring more than $29 million to Southeast Missouri for water and flood-control projects; both the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have approved versions of the Energy and Water Appropriations Act to provide the Corps of Engineers with a general construction budget of $3.97 billion during fiscal year 1999; the bill includes funding for ongoing construction projects aimed at flood control and prevention, navigation and water resource projects throughout the region.
People need to take extra precautions in the sweltering heat that has gripped the region; with temperatures reaching in the mid- and high-90s and heat indexes of 105 degrees, a heat advisory has been issued through the weekend; temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-90s through at least Monday; a statewide hot weather health advisory is issued by the Missouri Department of Health when heat indexes of 105 degrees over a large portion of the state are predicted or reached; Cape Girardeau has experienced heat indexes of up to 105 degrees most of this week.
The outlook for the soft winter wheat crop now being harvested in Southeast Missouri isn't the best, say farm experts; combining, which should be in full swing now, has just begun -- about a week later than usual; yield is down and so is quality, thanks to an unusually wet autumn and spring; it all adds up to more woes for area farmers, some of whom are as much as two months behind schedule in their field work because of record rainfall and flooding this spring.
THEBES, Ill. -- The staff and owners of Kennel Burg dog kennel continue to clean up after yesterday's explosion at the business here; a total of 22 dogs were killed in the blast, eight of which belonged to Mr. and Mrs. Jay Kenigsberg, the kennel proprietors; the cause of the explosion isn't certain, but it is believed there was a leak in a gas pipe inside a cabinet.
Elnora Knehans, who served three summers as secretary of Grace Methodist Church during the pastorate of the Rev. Miles Stotts, has been commissioned a missionary by the Board of Missions of the Methodist Church; her field is China, with a definite location yet to be selected.
The Rev. Vernon A. Hammond closes a 43-week ad interim ministry in the morning at the Christian Church in Cape Girardeau; he will be installed as pastor of the church for a two-year period Wednesday evening; the Rev. James H. Tilsley, executive secretary of the Missouri Christian Missionary Society, will give the sermon and the charge to the minister and congregation.
Circuit Court Judge Frank Kelly has filed suit in Common Pleas Court at Cape Girardeau for $6,000 for alleged damage to his property at 20 S. Pacific St., resulting from the overflow of water from a sewer at the intersection of Pacific and Independence streets; the city of Cape Girardeau is defendant in the case; Kelly charges that due to the carelessness and indifference of the city in not correcting the nuisance, he has been damaged for more than three years.
The giant dirigible C-14, a new air craft recently assigned to Scott Field at Belleville, Illinois, will be seen in Cape Girardeau on July 4 as one of the many features of the American Legion celebration at Fairground Park; under the command of Maj. James A. Paegelow, commandant of Scott Field, the C-14 will soar into Cape Girardeau from the northeast, will circle over this place several times and then land in the area opposite the grandstand at Fairground Park; the C-14 is the same type as the TC-1 seen by Girardeans at a distance several weeks ago before it burned up at Dayton, Ohio.
