Out of the past: June 27

Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan has approved funding for construction of two vocational-technical buildings — in Cape Girardeau and in Sikeston, but vetoed funding for a new technology center at Southeast Missouri State University; Carnahan nixed the $2 million that would have gone toward construction of a $5 million technology center on the university campus, saying it wasn't part of his recommended budget and would have committed the state to another $3.5 million in future funding to complete it.
Congress should abolish capital gains and inheritance taxes and the nation should close off its southern border to drug trafficking, says House Speaker Newt Gingrich; he voices his views during a nearly hour-long speech to a crowd of about 700 people in the evening at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Cape Girardeau; the event is a fund-raiser for the re-election of Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau.
An investigation by The Southeast Missourian newspaper discloses the company that annually gets nearly all of the Cape Girardeau Police Department's vehicle towing requests is charging excessive fees for its services; towing fees by Travelers Conoco Service Station, 104 N. Sprigg St., range from $10 to $15 above those of other Cape Girardeau wrecker businesses.
Development of Cape Girardeau's two new city parks is anticipated to be at least two years away, but money to pay for the purchase of the south park is nearly assured; the city last week received letters confirming federal grants are being allocated to assist in purchasing 78 acres of the Lefarth farm in the south part of the city and another acre to the Koerber tract on Perryville Road.
In an ugly mood, the dirty brown waters of the Mississippi River roll fast past Cape Girardeau's front door as the flood stage moves upward, hitting 39.1 feet at 8 a.m.; at the predicted crest of 40.5 feet, the stage would be the fourth highest in history, eclipsed only by the floods of 1844, 1943 and 1944; the high water has forced Frisco Railroad to cancel service to St. Louis.
A near cloudburst, which registers 1.81 inches on the State College rain gauge in a two-hour period, makes rivers of Cape Girardeau's streets, pours water from curb to curb, blocks some thoroughfares and clogs stormwater sewers in the morning.
That the ordinances recently passed by the Cape Girardeau City Council assessing a wharfage tax of $50 on all excursion steamers operating out of Cape Girardeau is illegal and in conflict with the Federal Navigation Act is the opinion of city attorney Ed Drum; he studied the matter to prepare for a hearing of the case brought by the city to force Verne Streckfus, manager of the steamer Capitol, to pay the tax; Drum will urge the council to repeal the ordinance.
Members of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce receive a letter from the chamber secretary announcing a special meeting tomorrow morning at which it will be decided if Cape Girardeau will have a municipal band; H.L. Albert has assisted in the re-organization of a band, and the musicians have all signed a contract agreeing to give band service, if the city will show an interest it.
Sharon K. Sanders
