Out of the past: June 27

1997

Missouri Gov. Mel Carnahan has approved funding for construction of two vocational-technical buildings — in Cape Girardeau and in Sikeston, but vetoed funding for a new technology center at Southeast Missouri State University; Carnahan nixed the $2 million that would have gone toward construction of a $5 million technology center on the university campus, saying it wasn't part of his recommended budget and would have committed the state to another $3.5 million in future funding to complete it.

Congress should abolish capital gains and inheritance taxes and the nation should close off its southern border to drug trafficking, says House Speaker Newt Gingrich; he voices his views during a nearly hour-long speech to a crowd of about 700 people in the evening at the Holiday Inn Convention Center in Cape Girardeau; the event is a fund-raiser for the re-election of Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, R-Cape Girardeau.

1972

An investigation by The Southeast Missourian newspaper discloses the company that annually gets nearly all of the Cape Girardeau Police Department's vehicle towing requests is charging excessive fees for its services; towing fees by Travelers Conoco Service Station, 104 N. Sprigg St., range from $10 to $15 above those of other Cape Girardeau wrecker businesses.

Development of Cape Girardeau's two new city parks is anticipated to be at least two years away, but money to pay for the purchase of the south park is nearly assured; the city last week received letters confirming federal grants are being allocated to assist in purchasing 78 acres of the Lefarth farm in the south part of the city and another acre to the Koerber tract on Perryville Road.