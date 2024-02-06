Out of the past: June 27

1996

They came to say goodbye to their congressman; more than 1,200 of them; Democrats, Republicans, business leaders and just plain citizens filed past the flag-draped coffin of Missouri's 8th District U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson during visitation yesterday evening at Old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau; the steady line of mourners stretched outside of the church throughout the 3 1/2 hours of public visitation; Emerson's family -- wife, Jo Ann, and daughters, Victoria, Katherine, Elizabeth and Abigail, and mother, Marie Hahn of Cape Girardeau -- attended the visitation in shifts.

The people spoke, and the Missouri Heritage Mural Association listened; in response to complaints about colors chosen for the Missouri Wall of Fame mural on the Cape Girardeau floodwall, touches of dark green have been added; the Wall of Fame's pastel color scheme drew criticism from tourists, residents and some downtown merchants.

1971

The Rev. Melvin K. Shrout, pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in Cape Girardeau the past two years, delivers his farewell sermon; Shrout has accepted a position with the denomination's department of church schools in Kansas City, Missouri.

The pastor of First Assembly of God Church in Cape Girardeau the past seven years, the Rev. George W. Westlake Jr., has resigned to accept a similar position at Faith Assembly of God in Fort Smith, Arkansas; today is his final service at the church here.