Out of the past: June 27

1994

Jackson Chamber of Commerce members gather to pay homage to a longstanding contributor to the city's wellbeing; Stone Manes is named the recipient of the 1994 R.A. Fulenwider Award, presented annually by the Jackson Chamber to a person who has given meritorious service to the community.

The hot, dry, humid weather the past two weeks may have been uncomfortable, but it has been a blessing for the Jackson Middle School construction project; the project is nearly one-third complete, due in part to good working conditions.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- A curfew has again been imposed on this town following a disturbance yesterday; the incident occurred at the city's police station, where some 400 whites ended a 15-block trek called a mothers' march "to demand equal rights for whites"; the marchers were confronted by some 150 blacks; both sides exchanged catcalls, and then bricks and other missiles; about 70 state troopers reinforced the 20 city policemen at the scene and brought the fracas to an end.

A Cape Girardeau girl, Jane Lohmann, is elected governor of Missouri Girls State, now being held on the Stephens College campus at Columbia.