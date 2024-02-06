Out of the past: June 27

Jackson Chamber of Commerce members gather to pay homage to a longstanding contributor to the city's wellbeing; Stone Manes is named the recipient of the 1994 R.A. Fulenwider Award, presented annually by the Jackson Chamber to a person who has given meritorious service to the community.
The hot, dry, humid weather the past two weeks may have been uncomfortable, but it has been a blessing for the Jackson Middle School construction project; the project is nearly one-third complete, due in part to good working conditions.
CAIRO, Ill. -- A curfew has again been imposed on this town following a disturbance yesterday; the incident occurred at the city's police station, where some 400 whites ended a 15-block trek called a mothers' march "to demand equal rights for whites"; the marchers were confronted by some 150 blacks; both sides exchanged catcalls, and then bricks and other missiles; about 70 state troopers reinforced the 20 city policemen at the scene and brought the fracas to an end.
A Cape Girardeau girl, Jane Lohmann, is elected governor of Missouri Girls State, now being held on the Stephens College campus at Columbia.
Through the efforts of officers and members of the Chamber of Commerce, Cape Girardeau has been placed on a list of cities to be considered for location of a government hospital, which would cater to the needs of veterans.
Fire of undetermined origin destroyed more than a carload of war scrap paper and 3,000 or 4,000 pounds of rags at the Pollack Hide & Fur Co. yard on West Independence Street yesterday afternoon; loss was estimated at $2,800; a 30-foot frame and metal-sheeted building, in the center of the Pollack sales yard, was also destroyed.
CAIRO, Ill. -- The Navy destroyer Isabel, which has been aground on a sandbar in the Mississippi River near Hurricane Island, 10 miles above Cairo for a week, was floated at 10 p.m. yesterday and arrived in Cairo Harbor at noon today; the vessel, part of a flotilla of war ships traveling the river, will leave for Memphis at daylight tomorrow after taking on fuel and water here.
COMMERCE, Mo. -- A new ferry boat, the Leo, has been put in commission between this point and the Illinois side by Edward Daily; they boat will carry 100 passengers and can accommodate a half dozen automobiles.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
