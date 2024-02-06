Out of the past: June 27

The Southeast Missourian will become a seven-day-a-week morning newspaper this fall when it begins to publish a regular Saturday edition Oct. 2, announces publisher Wally Lage; during the next few months, a major redesign of the newspaper will take place, including a commitment to publish process color on the front of sections on a daily basis, not just Sundays.
A new Missouri law allowing Sunday packaged liquor sales goes into effect in Cape Girardeau, opening the door for local merchants to sell "carry-out" alcohol between 1 p.m. and midnight.
The Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for military valor, is awarded Army Lt. George Kenton Sisler of Dexter, Missouri, posthumously at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; Sisler, 30, was killed in Vietnam on Feb. 7, 1967, while saving the lives of two of his men.
NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Construction of a $187 million aluminum reduction plant in New Madrid by Noranda Aluminum Inc. began yesterday with the groundbreaking; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, speaking to about 500 persons at the ceremony, said the complex will give great economic aid to the Bootheel region and to the City of New Madrid.
The Rev. E.W. Bartley, pastor of the Methodist Church at Sikeston, Missouri, preaches in the evening at Maple Avenue Methodist Church; he also meets with the official board of the church to discuss a projected revival meeting to be conducted at a later date at the church.
A crowd of slightly more than 2,000 persons visits Harris Field in the afternoon to pay farewell to the class of 43-J of the Army Air Forces, which has completed its primary flight training and will leave later in the week for and Army basic flying school; the cadets, holding open house in appreciation for the hospitality of the people of Cape Girardeau, give a program and conduct tours of the field.
WASHINGTON -- The drawing of draft numbers begins at 9:30 a.m., the first number being 246; in Cape Girardeau County, 212 men are registered, but none have the number 246; the first number held by a local man is the ninth drawn and is 154, held by Dewitt Rollins of Jackson; his is followed by August H. Voshage of Jackson, Clete Sams of Neelys Landing, Arthur Haertling of Altenburg, Raymond M. Sachse of Jackson, Ora O. Niswonger of MIllersville, Louis J. Schultz of Cape Girardeau, John C. Clippard of Oak Ridge, Charles W. Seitz of Cape Girardeau and Dick B. Russell of Jackson.
The McMillan Construction Co. of Chicago has taken the contract to build a large, concrete overflow dam for the Little River Drainage District south of Allenville.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
