Out of the past: June 27

1993

The Southeast Missourian will become a seven-day-a-week morning newspaper this fall when it begins to publish a regular Saturday edition Oct. 2, announces publisher Wally Lage; during the next few months, a major redesign of the newspaper will take place, including a commitment to publish process color on the front of sections on a daily basis, not just Sundays.

A new Missouri law allowing Sunday packaged liquor sales goes into effect in Cape Girardeau, opening the door for local merchants to sell "carry-out" alcohol between 1 p.m. and midnight.

1968

The Congressional Medal of Honor, the nation's highest award for military valor, is awarded Army Lt. George Kenton Sisler of Dexter, Missouri, posthumously at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.; Sisler, 30, was killed in Vietnam on Feb. 7, 1967, while saving the lives of two of his men.

NEW MADRID, Mo. -- Construction of a $187 million aluminum reduction plant in New Madrid by Noranda Aluminum Inc. began yesterday with the groundbreaking; Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, speaking to about 500 persons at the ceremony, said the complex will give great economic aid to the Bootheel region and to the City of New Madrid.