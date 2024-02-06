Out of the past: June 27

1992

After only two months on the job, Jaycee Municipal Golf Course manager Robert Casey this week was dismissed by the city, which hopes to replace him by July 10.

For the second consecutive year, Gov. John Ashcroft has vetoed a $100,000 appropriation of planning money for a new College of Business Building at Southeast Missouri State University. The new business building is regarded as a top priority for the university.

1967

Construction work at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, now well into the excavation stage with paving coming up, will cause a three-day suspension of Ozark Air Line service beginning tomorrow. Installation of drainage pipes beneath the existing runway will force the carrier to interrupt operations.

The Cape Girardeau Jaycees plan to conduct surveys of parks and recreational facilities, their programs, financing, administration and development in Cape Girardeau. The surveys will be conducted at the request of the newly appointed City Park and Recreation Board.