Out of the past: June 27

After only two months on the job, Jaycee Municipal Golf Course manager Robert Casey this week was dismissed by the city, which hopes to replace him by July 10.
For the second consecutive year, Gov. John Ashcroft has vetoed a $100,000 appropriation of planning money for a new College of Business Building at Southeast Missouri State University. The new business building is regarded as a top priority for the university.
Construction work at Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, now well into the excavation stage with paving coming up, will cause a three-day suspension of Ozark Air Line service beginning tomorrow. Installation of drainage pipes beneath the existing runway will force the carrier to interrupt operations.
The Cape Girardeau Jaycees plan to conduct surveys of parks and recreational facilities, their programs, financing, administration and development in Cape Girardeau. The surveys will be conducted at the request of the newly appointed City Park and Recreation Board.
The increasing demand of the Army on the services of men in Cape Girardeau becomes more apparent than ever with the local draft board's announcement the total of those ordered to service in July will be 260, the largest ever taken in a single month.
Fed by the wildly flooding Missouri, the Mississippi River is expected to continue its upward track toward a predicted crest of 36.5 feet at Cape Girardeau by Wednesday. News of the revised crest hastens preparations by city officials and the Cape Girardeau County chapter of the American Red Cross for possible evacuation of some families in the eastern section in Smelterville, which will come under two to four feet of flood water.
Capt. William "Buck" Leyhe tells The Republican newspaper Eagle Packet Co. will try to help out in the handling of watermelons this season if war conditions and freight congestions prevent railroads from furnishing cars to transport the big Southeast Missouri melon crop to market. "We have an extra boat that can be put in the melon trade very nicely if it's necessary," Leyhe says.
ORAN, Mo. -- Two more children in the vicinity of Oran die of the disease that in the two weeks previously has taken 14 little children, mostly infants.
