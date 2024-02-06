Out of the past: June 26

1996

Officers from five different police agencies and two military services have been coordinating the security effort that will surround tomorrow's funeral service for U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; Capt. Steve Strong of the Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers from the U.S. Capitol Police Dignitary Protection Division, the House Sergeant at Arms, the Cape Girardeau police, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force will be working together to provide a secure environment for those who will attend the funeral First Presbyterian Church; visitation will be this evening at Old St. Vincent's Church.

The new Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau will be named the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in honor of the eight-term Republican congressman who died Saturday; House and Senate colleagues passed the legislation yesterday on unanimous voice votes and sent it to President Clinton for his expected signature.

1971

Cape Girardeau in the morning gets some moderate relief from the sweltering weather, thanks to a thin cloud cover which hovers over the city; yesterday's high at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport was 100 degrees, the hottest temperature recorded this summer; the day before, it hit 98.

Something of a construction record was set by Drury Construction Co. in the erection of the new Mobil Oil Co. retail gasoline and service outlet at Broadway and Kingshighway, the site of the old Alvarado building; the new building was completed this week after 27 days, including removal of the old structure and construction of the new one.