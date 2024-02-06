Out of the past: June 26

Officers from five different police agencies and two military services have been coordinating the security effort that will surround tomorrow's funeral service for U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson; Capt. Steve Strong of the Cape Girardeau Police Department says officers from the U.S. Capitol Police Dignitary Protection Division, the House Sergeant at Arms, the Cape Girardeau police, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department, the Missouri Highway Patrol, the U.S. Army and the U.S. Air Force will be working together to provide a secure environment for those who will attend the funeral First Presbyterian Church; visitation will be this evening at Old St. Vincent's Church.
The new Mississippi River bridge at Cape Girardeau will be named the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in honor of the eight-term Republican congressman who died Saturday; House and Senate colleagues passed the legislation yesterday on unanimous voice votes and sent it to President Clinton for his expected signature.
Cape Girardeau in the morning gets some moderate relief from the sweltering weather, thanks to a thin cloud cover which hovers over the city; yesterday's high at the Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport was 100 degrees, the hottest temperature recorded this summer; the day before, it hit 98.
Something of a construction record was set by Drury Construction Co. in the erection of the new Mobil Oil Co. retail gasoline and service outlet at Broadway and Kingshighway, the site of the old Alvarado building; the new building was completed this week after 27 days, including removal of the old structure and construction of the new one.
Entries from motorboat owners over the district are coming into the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce office for the free Retail Merchants Motorboat Regatta and Air Show to be held here Sunday at the riverfront; the big program includes five races for boats from small and heavy horsepower; aerial events will take place between races.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- With but scant interest shown, Sikeston voters nevertheless gave overwhelming approval at a special election yesterday for the issuance of $125,000 in bonds for construction of a new Black school and construction of an addition to another school building; the new, $85,000 Black school will have regular classrooms, a home economics room, a shop room and an auditorium-gymnasium.
The northbound Frisco Memphis-Hayti train was derailed between Osceola and Luxora, Arkansas, at about 10:35 last night, when the engine struck a cow; Roy Brumley, 35, of Chaffee, Missouri, who was fireman on the engine, was killed and 34 people were injured.
A combination wiener and marshmallow roast is enjoyed by a crowd of young people, who go to Juden Creek in Ott Goehring's truck in the evening, chaperoned by Mrs. O.L. Northington; among those attending are Paul Northington, Victor Ligon, Prisca Sieb, Ed Schaefer, Alma Schaefer, Glenn Summers, Harry Abbott, Russell Groves, Mabel Northington, Clement Kirby, Irene Schaefer, Dee Vandeven, Irvin Frank, Emery Watson, George Weisenstein, Arthur Kiehne, Gwen Northington, Bertha Weisenstein, Pluma Northington, Manning Walthers, Laura Weisenstein, Linda Macke, Wesley Sanders, Lucille Harris and Goehring.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.