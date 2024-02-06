Out of the past: June 26

1995

Worship services were somber yesterday at the Salvation Army, evoking more tears than a typical funeral; it was the going-away meeting for Majors Elmer and Sandra Trapp, who came to Cape Girardeau seven years ago; the pews were filled with their friends and converts, all sad to see the charismatic couple go.

The Mississippi River is finally below flood stage; it dropped to 32 feet at Cape Girardeau yesterday, ending the city's second-highest flood of the century; it began when waters rose above the 32-foot flood stage here May 3; it crested May 24 at 46.7 feet.

1970

More than $5.5 million in federal funds has been authorized by the House Committee on Appropriations for several flood-control projects of vital interest to portions of the 10th Congressional District, says U.S. Rep. Bill Burlison; included in the bill is a $30,000 appropriation for surveys and studies for flood control of Little River-Hubble Creek-Ramsey Branch in the Dutchtown area.

Setting out to prove drama isn't dead in Cape Girardeau during the summer months, a brand new theater company -- the Otahki Players -- has been organized at State College; the group will stage three plays this summer, beginning with Sumner Arthur Long's "Never Too Late."