Out of the past: June 26

The Rev. Albert F. Nyland is retiring as pastor of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church at Pocahontas; he officiates his last service in the morning, and a potluck dinner in his honor is held at noon; Nyland has served a number of congregations during his 41-year ministry; he became interim pastor at St. John's on April 8, 1984, and was installed Sept. 30, 1984.
Twelve cars of a Burlington Northern freight train derail around 2 a.m., just north of Cape Rock Park; none of the cars overturns, and the train's three crew members aren't injured; 25 railroad employees, using heavy equipment, spend the day putting the derailed cars back on the rails and repairing the damaged track just east of Cape Rock Drive.
CAIRO, Ill. -- A yellowish-gray cloud hangs over the northern section of Cairo in the morning in the aftermath of an early morning fire destroying a five-block-long warehouse containing ammonium nitrate, other chemicals and chicken feed; the fire department orders all residents in an area 14 blocks long and eight blocks wide north of the fire to evacuate their homes as a precaution against the possibility of lethal chemical fumes and the danger of explosion.
More than 110 area residents are taking part in the training school here as the initial work force of the new Charmin Paper Products Co.; they are learning new skills at temporary facilities leased by Charmin in buildings on Broadway.
Cash sales of war bonds, applicable on the Fifth War Lone, in Cape Girardeau have amounted to $747,976; however, of this amount, only $264,702 of E bonds has been turned in, whereas the E bond quota is $640,000; the county quota is $1,055,700 for all issues.
"We need men in Congress who will stand on their feet and not be mere 'yes' men," declares Charles E. Rendlen, a Hannibal, Missouri, lawyer, business man and farmer who is seeking the Republican nomination, in an evening address at Courthouse Park; in discussing the record of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Rendlen declares he was a poor commander in chief before the war broke out and warns against electing him to a fourth term.
A strong wind storm passed over Cape Girardeau last night, doing quite a bit of damage to trees, roofs, sign boards and electric and telephone wires; the tearing down of the electric wires in various parts of town made it necessary for the light plant to shut off the electric current, and the city was left in darkness; at noon today, there is still no electric current in the south and west ends.
Mary Freeze Lorimier, 66, dies at the home of her daughter, Mrs. Arthur Uhl, here; her husband, Louis Lorimier, died about 13 years ago; he was a lineal descendant of the founder of Cape Girardeau and the last of the Lorimier name to reside here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
