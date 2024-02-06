Out of the past: June 26

1994

The Rev. Albert F. Nyland is retiring as pastor of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church at Pocahontas; he officiates his last service in the morning, and a potluck dinner in his honor is held at noon; Nyland has served a number of congregations during his 41-year ministry; he became interim pastor at St. John's on April 8, 1984, and was installed Sept. 30, 1984.

Twelve cars of a Burlington Northern freight train derail around 2 a.m., just north of Cape Rock Park; none of the cars overturns, and the train's three crew members aren't injured; 25 railroad employees, using heavy equipment, spend the day putting the derailed cars back on the rails and repairing the damaged track just east of Cape Rock Drive.

1969

CAIRO, Ill. -- A yellowish-gray cloud hangs over the northern section of Cairo in the morning in the aftermath of an early morning fire destroying a five-block-long warehouse containing ammonium nitrate, other chemicals and chicken feed; the fire department orders all residents in an area 14 blocks long and eight blocks wide north of the fire to evacuate their homes as a precaution against the possibility of lethal chemical fumes and the danger of explosion.

More than 110 area residents are taking part in the training school here as the initial work force of the new Charmin Paper Products Co.; they are learning new skills at temporary facilities leased by Charmin in buildings on Broadway.