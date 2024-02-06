Out of the past: June 26

Cape Girardeau city officials are hoping a $1.1 million renovated terminal building at the municipal airport will be a catalyst for increased boardings and, eventually, airline service to additional cities; representatives of Trans World Express, the airport's commercial airline, met with travel agents and city officials Thursday to tour the new terminal facility and discuss the future of the airport.
Jeff Fenholt, former lead singer with the rock group Black Sabbath, gives a concert at Academic Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in the evening; Fenholt portrayed the original Jesus in the production "Jesus Christ Superstar."
Borrowing an idea first used in Royal Oak, Michigan, Robert Burdine, juvenile officer, and A.J. Seier, juvenile court legal adviser, are doing preliminary work in preparation of organizing a deputy juvenile officer force; the idea involves local responsible residents taking over duties of the juvenile probation officer in an effort to give each juvenile offender more time than Burdine has time to spend with him.
Patrons of the Marquette School District on Tuesday voted to join the Cape Girardeau School District, and this morning in a special session, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education agrees to accept the annexation; just 14 voters went to the poll Tuesday at Marquette School, with 10 voting for the merger and four against.
An article in the Southeast Missourian, delayed for publication over a week because it had to be approved by the War Department in Washington, describes life at the war prisoner internment camp at Weingarten, Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri; Col. H.H. Glidden, the camp commander, spoke about the camp and his Italian prisoners before a meeting of the Southeast Missouri Peace Officers Association on June 17.
Cpl. John L. Blue, formerly a reporter for the Southeast Missourian, is undergoing anti-aircraft artillery school officers' training at Camp Davis, North Carolina; his wife is with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Boyd, at Anna, Illinois.
Mayor H.H. Haas has placed a ban on the sale of fireworks in Cape Girardeau until July 1, in an effort to prevent boys from setting off explosives prior to the Fourth of July; several stores had been selling fireworks for several days; a city ordinance governs the sale of fireworks.
The special road district of Cape Girardeau Township was prevented by the voters yesterday from issuing bonds for $200,000 to build bridges and improve roads in the township; the bond issue failed to carry in any of the five wards.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
