Out of the past: June 26

1993

Cape Girardeau city officials are hoping a $1.1 million renovated terminal building at the municipal airport will be a catalyst for increased boardings and, eventually, airline service to additional cities; representatives of Trans World Express, the airport's commercial airline, met with travel agents and city officials Thursday to tour the new terminal facility and discuss the future of the airport.

Jeff Fenholt, former lead singer with the rock group Black Sabbath, gives a concert at Academic Hall on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University in the evening; Fenholt portrayed the original Jesus in the production "Jesus Christ Superstar."

1968

Borrowing an idea first used in Royal Oak, Michigan, Robert Burdine, juvenile officer, and A.J. Seier, juvenile court legal adviser, are doing preliminary work in preparation of organizing a deputy juvenile officer force; the idea involves local responsible residents taking over duties of the juvenile probation officer in an effort to give each juvenile offender more time than Burdine has time to spend with him.

Patrons of the Marquette School District on Tuesday voted to join the Cape Girardeau School District, and this morning in a special session, the Cape Girardeau Board of Education agrees to accept the annexation; just 14 voters went to the poll Tuesday at Marquette School, with 10 voting for the merger and four against.