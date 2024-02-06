Out of the past: June 26

1992

A longstanding debate over whether to elect Cape Girardeau City Council members from wards rather than at-large has resurfaced; Larry Godfrey, an unsuccessful council candidate earlier this year, has initiated a petition drive asking the council to change to ward elections.

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. -- Strong winds and heavy rains Wednesday night left residents of this community cleaning up extensive tree and limb damage yesterday. There was minor damage to gutters and roofs on several homes in the village. Part of the roof was blown off the Word of Life Fellowship Church, but none of the four people inside at the time was injured.

1967

The Mississippi River surpassed another crest prediction Saturday and continues to edge its way into lowlands near Cape Girardeau. The swollen stream that stands at 32.88 now is forecast to crest Friday at 33.3 feet. The rising waters have inundated hundreds of acres of cropland.

The merger of Illmo and Scott City may have to be postponed until after Illmo completes its proposed federal housing project; Illmo has filed application with the federal government for a grant to help finance the low-rent housing project. Until a ruling has been made on the grant, no concrete steps will be taken on the merger, say Mayor Nevan A. Fisher and Alderman Delbert L. Edger of Scott City.