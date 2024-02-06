Out of the past: June 25

A bust of the late Rep. Bill Emerson resides in the House's page school at the Library of Congress, where, family and friends hope, his likeness will inspire young people to follow the path of a man who believed you could do anything if you worked hard enough; Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, who won her husband's seat after his death, unveiled the bust yesterday in the Capitol's majestic Statuary Hall; Bill Emerson was a House page when he was a teenager and went on to serve 16 years as a congressman until his death in 1996.
Increased interest in lottery games translated to nearly a 10% increase this fiscal year in lottery proceeds to public education in Missouri; the Missouri Lottery Commission announced Wednesday it has exceeded the previous year's proceeds to public education for the sixth consecutive year.
The Illinois Department of Transportation reopens all of Highway 146 just east of the Mississippi River bridge and Highway 3 north to Ware; Highway 3 south of the 146-3 junction, however, remains closed, and there is a 10-ton load limit on the reopened stretches of both highways; the two stretches of highway had been closed for nearly two months because of an increasing amount of water, resulting from the record-setting spring flood.
As victims of Cape Girardeau's May 27 flash flood continue to hope for federal disaster assistance, some residents in the hardest hit areas take exception with receiving their annual sewer service bills; an unidentified woman says, "It's almost like we should be sending the city bills instead of them sending bills to us. The sewers weren't carrying the water off, they were carrying the water right into our homes"; other residents of the Brink and Golladay additions make similar remarks.
Due to arrive aboard the U.S. Army Transport Sergeant Morris E. Crain, the bodies of six district service men, including three from Cape Girardeau County, are being returned from temporary military cemeteries in New Guinea and the Philippine Islands; those being returned are Sgt. Loy L. Crites and T-4 Glen W. Wessell, both of Jackson; Pfc. Howard H. Ford of Oak Ridge; Pfc. James M. Ashley of Hayti; Pfc. V.D. Cuff of Kennett and T-5 Donald J. Richardson of Morehouse.
More than 100 officers and men of the 140th Infantry, Missouri National Guard, from throughout the district begin a three-day drivers' school at noon under the supervision of Maj. Glenn W. Lampley and Maj. George A. Penzel at the Arena; included in the course will be driver instruction and training convoy operations, maintenance and rules of safe driving; operation of the 2 1/2-ton Army cargo truck will be stressed; 60 of the trucks are on hand, brought here from Fort Leonard Wood and over the district.
Six men were arrested, two 150-gallon stills were confiscated, and 70 barrels of mash were destroyed near Birds Point, Missouri, during the weekend in a raid by Federal Prohibition agents and county officers; agents J.C. Vaughn and John M. Pryor Jr., were accompanied on the raid by Scott County Deputy Sheriff Tom Scott, Mississippi County Sheriff C.D. Jackson and Mississippi County prosecuting attorney J.C. McDowell; five of the men arrested were residents of Cairo, Illinois, while the sixth was from Wyatt, Missouri.
The Southeast Missouri Rural Community Association is organized at the Cape Girardeau Teachers College in the afternoon; headquarters for the organization will be maintained in Cape Girardeau, with local circles in many Southeast Missouri communities; Allan H. Hinchey, director of extension and field work for the college, is chosen president, and Esther L. Knehans of the school's rural education department is selected secretary; the organization will work for the betterment of area schools.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
