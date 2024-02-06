Out of the past: June 25

1998

A bust of the late Rep. Bill Emerson resides in the House's page school at the Library of Congress, where, family and friends hope, his likeness will inspire young people to follow the path of a man who believed you could do anything if you worked hard enough; Rep. Jo Ann Emerson, who won her husband's seat after his death, unveiled the bust yesterday in the Capitol's majestic Statuary Hall; Bill Emerson was a House page when he was a teenager and went on to serve 16 years as a congressman until his death in 1996.

Increased interest in lottery games translated to nearly a 10% increase this fiscal year in lottery proceeds to public education in Missouri; the Missouri Lottery Commission announced Wednesday it has exceeded the previous year's proceeds to public education for the sixth consecutive year.

1973

The Illinois Department of Transportation reopens all of Highway 146 just east of the Mississippi River bridge and Highway 3 north to Ware; Highway 3 south of the 146-3 junction, however, remains closed, and there is a 10-ton load limit on the reopened stretches of both highways; the two stretches of highway had been closed for nearly two months because of an increasing amount of water, resulting from the record-setting spring flood.

As victims of Cape Girardeau's May 27 flash flood continue to hope for federal disaster assistance, some residents in the hardest hit areas take exception with receiving their annual sewer service bills; an unidentified woman says, "It's almost like we should be sending the city bills instead of them sending bills to us. The sewers weren't carrying the water off, they were carrying the water right into our homes"; other residents of the Brink and Golladay additions make similar remarks.