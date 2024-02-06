Out of the past: June 25

1997

Summer's heat is here, but Union Electric Co., which has nine power plants providing electricity to more than 1.2 million households in Missouri and Illinois, is confident it will have enough power for the summer; summer arrived Saturday and its temperatures two days later; the thermometer cleared the 90-degree mark Monday and Tuesday; many more hot days are ahead following one of the coolest springs in recent history.

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A half-cent sales tax for construction of a Mississippi County courthouse will be submitted to voters Aug. 5; county commissioners unanimously voted to build a courthouse rather than repair the 100-year-old structure that was damaged by an arson fire in February; the tax, if approved by voters, will provide $390,000 per year for three years to finance construction; total cost of the building is estimated at between $2.4 million and $2.6 million.

1972

Two Jackson men -- Stephen P. Bruening and Larry W. Myers -- are ordained and commissioned in a service of Holy Communion at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson for the ministry in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod; Bruening has been extended a call to serve as pastor of First English Lutheran Church in Dorset, Minnesota; Myers has been appointed to serve as evangelistic missionary to Korea, for the Korea Lutheran Church which is a sister church of the Missouri Synod Lutheran Church.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- "The Clockwork Orange," Stanley Kubrick's award-winning, sex-and-violence-filled movie, hasn't hit town yet, but it is already stirring a controversy led by Scott County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Gilmore; having received more than 50 telephone calls objecting to the showing here, Gilmore says he may seek a court order barring it from Sikeston.