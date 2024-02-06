Out of the past: June 25

1996

House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., and the Missouri congressional delegation plan to fly from Washington to attend Rep. Bill Emerson's funeral Thursday at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau; Emerson's chief of staff Lloyd Smith says all members of the Missouri delegation have been invited, along with other selected members of Congress; Cardinal Bernard Law of the Boston Archdiocese will officiate at the funeral, along with Dr. Jim Ford, chaplain of the U.S. House of Representatives; also officiating will be Dr. E.C. Brasington and the Rev. Charles Dreyer.

The Missouri Republican Party likely won't passively take Secretary of State Bekki Cook's decision to keep the filing for the 8th Congressional District race closed; State Republican Party spokesman Daryl Duwe says a decision will be made on whether to challenge the decision after U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson has been buried; if the state's Republican Party decides to challenge the ruling, it will probably have to do so in court; if the filings do remain closed, the Republicans will be represented by two untested candidates, Richard Kline and E. Earl Durnell, on the Aug. 6 primary ballot.

1971

Trial examiner W.A. Gillis of the National Labor Relations Board rules that neither Kaiser Engineer nor Local 908 of the Operative Plasterers' Union of Cape Girardeau engaged in unfair labor practices at the Noranda job site near New Madrid, Missouri, as alleged by two complainants; Gillis recommends dismissal of all four complaints brought against the engineering firm and the union.

In the highlight of the annual Dairy Festival in Jackson, Patricia Schabbing of Jackson is crowned the new Cape and Perry County Dairy Princess; she will compete July 15 in regional competition in Jefferson City and, if successful, will try for the state title.