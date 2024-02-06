Out of the past: June 25

1995

The Rev. Scott Lohse, 37, has been appointed senior pastor at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson; he replaces the Rev. Otto Steinmeyer, who has announced his retirement.

The Rev. Dr. Keith L. Riddle has been named the new minister of First Presbyterian Church (USA) of Cape Girardeau; he is associate minister of Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina; the Cape Girardeau church has sought a minister through a pulpit nomination committee for the past 18 months.

1970

Employees of Cape Girardeau's Public Works Department are witnessing the results of the prolonged severe weather of the past winter as work crews go about their routine street maintenance program; the unusual number of snows -- coupled with rain, heavy traffic and a lack of proper base under some of the older pavements -- has caused extreme deterioration of a large number of city streets.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Department announces the R.B. Potashnick Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau has submitted the low bids for work to be completed on Interstate 55 in Perry County; the low bids will be submitted to the Missouri State Highway Commission at a July 9 meeting, when they will be awarded or rejected.