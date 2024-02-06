Out of the past: June 25

The Rev. Scott Lohse, 37, has been appointed senior pastor at New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson; he replaces the Rev. Otto Steinmeyer, who has announced his retirement.
The Rev. Dr. Keith L. Riddle has been named the new minister of First Presbyterian Church (USA) of Cape Girardeau; he is associate minister of Highland Presbyterian Church in Fayetteville, North Carolina; the Cape Girardeau church has sought a minister through a pulpit nomination committee for the past 18 months.
Employees of Cape Girardeau's Public Works Department are witnessing the results of the prolonged severe weather of the past winter as work crews go about their routine street maintenance program; the unusual number of snows -- coupled with rain, heavy traffic and a lack of proper base under some of the older pavements -- has caused extreme deterioration of a large number of city streets.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- The Missouri State Highway Department announces the R.B. Potashnick Construction Co. of Cape Girardeau has submitted the low bids for work to be completed on Interstate 55 in Perry County; the low bids will be submitted to the Missouri State Highway Commission at a July 9 meeting, when they will be awarded or rejected.
Day Transfer Co., is grading a lot on the south side of Independence Street, west of the Superior Electric Building, for construction of a brick and generally fireproof office and storage building; the 125-by-150-foot lot was purchased from Judge O.A. Knehans; the company is owned by Albert Schach and Charles Wulfers.
S-Sgt. John L. Lueders left yesterday to report to an Army Air Forces base at Santa Ana, California, following a 30-day furlough spent with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Lueders, here; following a period of rest, Lueders will rejoin the crew of a B-24 Liberator bomber; he served in the European theater as a gunner; his brother, Paul Lueders, is serving with an Army Air Forces photographic unit in the Pacific and was recently made a staff sergeant.
The continued growth of St. Mary's Catholic Grade School has necessitated the addition of another classroom, and workers are now getting the building ready for the term to start in September; another sister will be added to the teaching force this fall.
The Civic Improvement Association has ordered playground equipment to be installed at Fairground and Courthouse parks; the equipment includes a 30-foot slide; an "ocean wave," a form of merry-go-'round that can accommodate 50 children; six swings in a series of frames, and a "giant stride," a large swing accommodating about 25 children.
-- Sharon K. Sanders