Out of the past: June 25

1994

Tri-Con Industries Ltd. workers have voted to be represented by the Amalgamated Clothing and Textiles Workers Union; the vote yesterday was 156 in favor and 77 against representation by the ACTWU; the vote marked the third attempt in the 11-year history of the plant to install a union at its Cape Girardeau plant, 334 N. Broadview St.

Around 650 people from more than 25 regional churches, braving rising temperatures and a glaring sun, walk down Broadway as they take part in a world-wide "March for Jesus"; the Cape Girardeau parade route takes the faithful from Arena Park to the steps of Common Pleas Courthouse.

1969

Pros and cons of merging Cape Girardeau's police and fire departments are being probed by the Cape Go! public safety task force, which is also examining a proposal to separate the city court completely from the police department; also before the task force, headed by attorney Gerald Johnson, is a proposal for a city-county emergency rescue squad.

Construction started Monday at State College on a 5,000-square-foot supplementary dining room for the four-building dormitory complex known as Towers; the dining room, which will consist of a small area seating 75 and a large area seating 150, is being constructed on the ground level in the middle of the dormitories.