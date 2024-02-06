Out of the past: June 25

Tri-Con Industries Ltd. workers have voted to be represented by the Amalgamated Clothing and Textiles Workers Union; the vote yesterday was 156 in favor and 77 against representation by the ACTWU; the vote marked the third attempt in the 11-year history of the plant to install a union at its Cape Girardeau plant, 334 N. Broadview St.
Around 650 people from more than 25 regional churches, braving rising temperatures and a glaring sun, walk down Broadway as they take part in a world-wide "March for Jesus"; the Cape Girardeau parade route takes the faithful from Arena Park to the steps of Common Pleas Courthouse.
Pros and cons of merging Cape Girardeau's police and fire departments are being probed by the Cape Go! public safety task force, which is also examining a proposal to separate the city court completely from the police department; also before the task force, headed by attorney Gerald Johnson, is a proposal for a city-county emergency rescue squad.
Construction started Monday at State College on a 5,000-square-foot supplementary dining room for the four-building dormitory complex known as Towers; the dining room, which will consist of a small area seating 75 and a large area seating 150, is being constructed on the ground level in the middle of the dormitories.
Bishop Ivan Lee Holt, newly assigned ruling head of Missouri Methodists, will inaugurate his official visits in his new area at Cape Girardeau, delivering the sermon the morning of July 9 at Centenary Methodist Church; Holt received his new assignment last week at the Quadrennial Conference at Tulsa, Oklahoma; he was pastor at Centenary from 1911 to 1915.
LUTESVILLE, Mo. -- In a message received from the War Department, Lina Mae Mouser is advised her husband, Pfc. Winifred Mouser, 22, was killed in action in France on June 8.
The Al Nenninger-Cleve Atwell bout, which was to have taken place in Fairground Park on July 4, has been called off, Nenninger's broken nose not having healed sufficiently to enter another fight; a disappointed Atwell has returned to his home in Memphis, Tennessee; his nose was also broken in a boxing match at Caruthersville, Missouri, last week, but he isn't letting that interfere with his schedule; he hopes to line up another bout soon.
Contractor F.W. Keller expects to begin work tomorrow morning on the Main Street extension and paving job; the reason he hasn't already started the work is he has been helping commissioner Louis Wittmore build the municipal swimming pool in Fairground Park; that job is about completed.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
