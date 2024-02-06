Out of the past: June 25

The Blue Unit of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus arrived yesterday by train at the Burlington Northern Railroad's South Cape Girardeau yards; the traditional circus parade occurs this morning, with a walk up Broadway and out to the Show Me Center; The Greatest Show on Earth will be in town through Sunday.
The SEMO District Fair Board has announced the Charlie Daniels Band will headline the grandstand entertainment for the 1993 fair set for Sept. 12 through 18.
Rainfall of 1.75 inches in Jackson and varying amounts ranging up to 3 inches near Delta brings a few days halt to wheat harvest in Cape Girardeau County; the rain was badly needed by corn, soybeans and pasture lands, and the interruption in the wheat harvest isn't considered serious by farmers.
An invasion of Cape Girardeau by the first generation of moth millers is at its peak, but is expected to be over in about a week and a half, when the second generation arrives; the moth millers have been reported throughout the city in unusually large numbers for a week, plaguing people by gathering in cars with windows left open, entering houses and generally making outdoor life unpleasant; the creatures, possibly a type of army worm moth, have been reported harboring in the trees, sometimes by the hundreds.
After cresting and remaining stationary for 24 hours, the Mississippi River is again on the rise; it reaches a stage of 36.1 feet at 8 a.m., a climb of one-tenth of a foot after midnight; heavy rains north of St. Louis will mean the river will continue to inch upward here several more days.
Work is going ahead on the three new buildings at the Consolidated School of Aviation on Highway 74; the steel framework and sides are up on the hangars, and preparations are being made to put on the roof; the foundation has been poured for the shop building, and excavation is being made for the administration building.
Because of the advanced cost of material and labor, the blacksmiths of Jackson have again raised their prices for horseshoeing and plow working; horseshoeing now ranges in cost from $1.50 to $3, depending on the size of the shoe; sharpening plow shares is from 20 to 35 cents each.
The floor plans for the new Frisco passenger station are received by Cape Girardeau Mayor H.H. Haas; they conform to those drawn by architect W.E. Parlow, representing the city's interests; the only difference is a small reduction in the size of the main waiting room.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.