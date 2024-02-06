Out of the past: June 25

1993

The Blue Unit of the Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey Circus arrived yesterday by train at the Burlington Northern Railroad's South Cape Girardeau yards; the traditional circus parade occurs this morning, with a walk up Broadway and out to the Show Me Center; The Greatest Show on Earth will be in town through Sunday.

The SEMO District Fair Board has announced the Charlie Daniels Band will headline the grandstand entertainment for the 1993 fair set for Sept. 12 through 18.

1968

Rainfall of 1.75 inches in Jackson and varying amounts ranging up to 3 inches near Delta brings a few days halt to wheat harvest in Cape Girardeau County; the rain was badly needed by corn, soybeans and pasture lands, and the interruption in the wheat harvest isn't considered serious by farmers.

An invasion of Cape Girardeau by the first generation of moth millers is at its peak, but is expected to be over in about a week and a half, when the second generation arrives; the moth millers have been reported throughout the city in unusually large numbers for a week, plaguing people by gathering in cars with windows left open, entering houses and generally making outdoor life unpleasant; the creatures, possibly a type of army worm moth, have been reported harboring in the trees, sometimes by the hundreds.