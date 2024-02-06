Out of the past: June 25

1992

The U.S. Supreme Court's recent ban on prayer at public high-school graduations hits close to home; almost every public school in the Cape Girardeau area includes prayer as part of its commencement ceremony.

Eleven young people, ages 16 to 21, are getting firsthand experience in job and daily living skills by participating in the Missouri Youth Services Conservation Corps; the participants are helping out at Trail of Tears State Park, most recently helping to construct a free-standing rock wall in back of the park's visitors center.

1967

The Sanctuary Choir of Red Star Baptist Church performs the anthem "Let the People Praise Thee, O God," written by the minister of music at the church, Carl M. Sewald; this is the first time the anthem has been sung in public, and Sewald dedicates it to the church; this is also the last service for Sewald here, as he terminates his ministry at Red Star to enter Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Rev. Leo F. Hotze, SVD, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bernard L. Hotze of Leopold, Missouri, has been appointed national director of vocations for the Society of the Divine Word with headquarters in Techny, Illinois.