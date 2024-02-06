Out of the past: June 24

1997

Work on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge at Cape Girardeau is being concentrated on pier 2; looking at the next concrete pour for the pier, it is located on the Missouri shore of the Mississippi near Aquamsi Street; work on the pier was temporarily set back recently, when the reinforcing steel bar used in the construction of a portion of the concrete tower fell over; the steel is used to reinforce a section of the 350-foot concrete tower of the bridge.

Former Southeast Missouri State University president Dr. Bill Stacy has been hired as chancellor of the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga; Stacy, 58, begins the job Aug. 1; for the past eight years he has served as president of California State University-San Marcos; he helped launch the new school after leaving Southeast in 1989.

1972

A new service station scheduled to open next week is extensively damaged by fire early in the morning, and authorities are investigating the possibility of arson; the station, on Highway 61 just east of the Jackson city limits, is owned by George F. Bockhorst; designed for self-service operation, the mobile home in which the pump controls are located is completely destroyed; the canopy over the pumps receives only minor heat damage, and the fire doesn't reach the 20,000 gallons of gasoline in above-ground storage.

Plans for the proposed improvement of William Street (Route K) in Cape Girardeau has reached the stage where the Missouri Highway Commission is seeking approval for the design from the Federal Highway Commission; as approved by the state commission, preliminary design plans call for widening William to four lanes of pavement from Kingshighway to South Sprigg Street, a distance of almost two miles.