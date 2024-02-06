Out of the past: June 24

The Southeast Missouri State University administration, backed by the school's fundraising foundation, has embarked on a campaign to help win passage of a $250-million, statewide bond issue for capital improvements; the board of directors of the foundation has approved spending $20,000 in private funds for an informational campaign backing the bond issue.
A proposed coast-to-coast Transamerica Transportation Corridor -- promoted locally as the I-66 project -- isn't economically feasible, according to a final executive summary; the study, funded by Congress, concluded the concept "does not meet the economic feasibilities tests from a national perspective."
A 16-room section of Southeast Hospital, which had been closed for some time for remodeling, is returned to service; the area, designated 3-North, has a 24-bed capacity, with eight private rooms and eight semi-private rooms; the hospital has added a substantial number of new employees to staff the section.
The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board plans to ask Southern Airways to make Cape Girardeau a stop on the line's newly scheduled flights from St. Louis to New Orleans; Southern, rated by the Civil Aviation Board as a first-class carrier, as is Ozark Airlines, will establish a St. Louis to New Orleans flight starting July 17; the airline flies DX-9 jets.
Five Cape Girardeau boys are attending the American Legion's Missouri Boys State in Fulton; those taking part are George Fisher, John Frye, Henry Wohlwend, Leon Brinkopf and Marcus Bogantes; Bogantes, whose home is in Panama, is a student at State College.
Among the servicemen home in Jackson on leave is Seaman George Brown, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Brown; the sailor, 20, has been in service since October 1941 and practically all that time has been on the aircraft carrier Saratoga; he has gone through 13 major engagements as is evidenced by the stars he wears.
With only one more week before the drought begins, the users of wet goods are consuming large quantities of inebriating liquids, with the result being the police court is being kept busy assessing fines against the free imbibers.
Cleve Atwell arrived in Cape Girardeau yesterday from Memphis, Tennessee, to begin training for his boxing match with Al Nenninger of this city July 4; Atwell is making his headquarters at the Reed-Dyer barber shop on Broadway and will train in Dale Reed's gymnasium over the shop; Reed will act as Atwell's sparring partner.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
