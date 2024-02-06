Out of the past: June 24

1994

The Southeast Missouri State University administration, backed by the school's fundraising foundation, has embarked on a campaign to help win passage of a $250-million, statewide bond issue for capital improvements; the board of directors of the foundation has approved spending $20,000 in private funds for an informational campaign backing the bond issue.

A proposed coast-to-coast Transamerica Transportation Corridor -- promoted locally as the I-66 project -- isn't economically feasible, according to a final executive summary; the study, funded by Congress, concluded the concept "does not meet the economic feasibilities tests from a national perspective."

1969

A 16-room section of Southeast Hospital, which had been closed for some time for remodeling, is returned to service; the area, designated 3-North, has a 24-bed capacity, with eight private rooms and eight semi-private rooms; the hospital has added a substantial number of new employees to staff the section.

The Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport Board plans to ask Southern Airways to make Cape Girardeau a stop on the line's newly scheduled flights from St. Louis to New Orleans; Southern, rated by the Civil Aviation Board as a first-class carrier, as is Ozark Airlines, will establish a St. Louis to New Orleans flight starting July 17; the airline flies DX-9 jets.