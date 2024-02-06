Out of the past: June 24

1992

Cape Girardeau businessman Pete Poe thought it was a shame a city the size of Cape Girardeau didn't have a community-wide fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July; so he did something about it; thanks to Poe's efforts, the Joint Veterans Council and many area businesses, a fireworks display will be held the evening of July 4 in Arena Park; admission is free.

Motorists who use Highway 177 from Cape Girardeau to go to the Procter & Gamble Paper Products plant, M&W Packaging plant or Trail of Tears State Park are advised to use an alternate route; beginning tomorrow vehicular traffic over the Flora Creek bridge on Highway 177 at Egypt Mills will be reduced to one lane during daylight hours to allow for construction of a bridge.

1967

To help finance his education at the University of Missouri this fall, Richard Lueders of Cape Girardeau has chosen to become a flight instructor; and he is preparing himself in a unique way, earning his private pilot's license in just 16 days of training, a feat never before accomplished in flight instructions here; Lueders is enrolled in a commercial course and expects to secure a flight instructor rating before departing in the fall.

Susan Welker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Welker of Gordonville, reigned last night over the Cape County Dairy Farmers ice cream party at the Jackson High School stadium as Dairy Princess of 1966; with the Jackson Municipal Band providing the music, nearly 2,000 people were served free ice cream.