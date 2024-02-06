Out of the past: June 24

Cape Girardeau businessman Pete Poe thought it was a shame a city the size of Cape Girardeau didn't have a community-wide fireworks display to celebrate the Fourth of July; so he did something about it; thanks to Poe's efforts, the Joint Veterans Council and many area businesses, a fireworks display will be held the evening of July 4 in Arena Park; admission is free.
Motorists who use Highway 177 from Cape Girardeau to go to the Procter & Gamble Paper Products plant, M&W Packaging plant or Trail of Tears State Park are advised to use an alternate route; beginning tomorrow vehicular traffic over the Flora Creek bridge on Highway 177 at Egypt Mills will be reduced to one lane during daylight hours to allow for construction of a bridge.
To help finance his education at the University of Missouri this fall, Richard Lueders of Cape Girardeau has chosen to become a flight instructor; and he is preparing himself in a unique way, earning his private pilot's license in just 16 days of training, a feat never before accomplished in flight instructions here; Lueders is enrolled in a commercial course and expects to secure a flight instructor rating before departing in the fall.
Susan Welker, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wilbert Welker of Gordonville, reigned last night over the Cape County Dairy Farmers ice cream party at the Jackson High School stadium as Dairy Princess of 1966; with the Jackson Municipal Band providing the music, nearly 2,000 people were served free ice cream.
An acute shortage of music instructors will apparently leave numerous gaps in the teaching staffs of high schools in Southeast Missouri this year; the Army and other jobs are disrupting the lineup of teachers, and a number of schools are searching for someone to fill in; Raymond F. Meyer, representative of the St. Louis Band Instrument Co., says there are about 15 music instructor vacancies.
ST. LOUIS -- The Rural Electrification Administration announces the Sho-Me Cooperative of Columbia, Missouri, has acquired the property of the Missouri Electric Power Co. in 21 Missouri counties for approximately $2,500,000; counties affected are Butler, Scott, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Shannon, Douglas, Wright, Laclede, Phelps, Franklin, Stoddard, Carter, Bollinger, Ripley, Howell, Texas, Webster, Pulaski, Crawford, Miller and Camden.
The Missouri Public Utilities Co. would like the city of Cape Girardeau to swap land with it; the company wants to acquire the stump end of North Water Street, which it would use for a storage place for coal, and proposes to trade it for ground along Main Street at the approach of the Sloan's Creek bridge; the company has also offered to furnish the city with a motorcycle to be used by the police force.
Dr. G.B. Wobus of St. Louis has been assigned temporarily to the pastorate of the German Evangelical Church in Cape Girardeau, to succeed Dr. F. Bemberg, who left the city recently. -- Sharon K. Sanders