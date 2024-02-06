Out of the past: June 23

1998

Local officials weren't exactly thrilled by the alternatives proposed by the state for a Highway 34 bypass, so they've come up with a highway improvement package of their own; representatives from Cape Girardeau County and the cities of Jackson and Cape Girardeau will outline the plan, which includes improving existing highways and some new road construction, in a meeting today with the Missouri Department of Transportation at the Jackson City Hall.

Dr. Dale Nitzschke signs on for another three years as president of Southeast Missouri State University; the Board of Regents offers the three-year contract, and Nitzschke accepts; the new contract, which begins July 1, provides an annual salary of $138,250, an increase from $131,250.

1973

Two federal agencies announce further assistance to area victims of the record-setting Mississippi River flood; the Small Business Administration is extending its deadline for low-interest loan applications to July 31; the Department of Agriculture is making emergency conservation funds available for repairing farmland.

Members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department got their first look yesterday afternoon at the city's new diesel fire truck, the first of its kind here.