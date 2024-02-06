Out of the past: June 23

1997

Southeast Missouri State University and the state paid at least $160,000 in the past two years to settle five federal lawsuits brought by Southeast employees or former employees; terms of the settlements have been closely guarded secrets, but state records show the university and state combined paid $150,000 to settle two lawsuits, and the state paid $10,00,000 in the settlement of a third suit filed since 1994; the lawsuits involved issues of racial, age and sex discrimination.

Kohlfeld Capahas' manager Jess Bolen picked up his 1,000th career victory yesterday, when the Capahas rallied to beat St. Louis O.B. Clark in the first game of a doubleheader at Capaha Field; Bolen is in his 31st season as Caps' manager.

1972

Dr. Robert S. Foster, assistant to the president of State College since 1967, was named dean of graduate students, effective with the fall semester, by the Board of Regents yesterday; Foster, who will continue as a part-time assistant to President Mark F. Scully, succeeds Dr. James Drickey, who requested to return to full-time teaching.

Jackson police are puzzled as to how an Army simulator booby trap got into a tool closet at the Howard McCain home on Nancy Drive; the device was found by McCain yesterday; similar to a large fire cracker, the device is set off by a trip cord; the device, with a date of June 1953 stamped on it, was taken to the city dump, where the trip cord was pulled by a bulldozer, but nothing happened; however, when placed at a distance and shot, the booby trap did explode.