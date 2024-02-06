Out of the past: June 23

1996

Bill Emerson, 1995. Southeast Missourian archive

U.S. Rep. Bill Emerson, 58, died of lung cancer last night at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland; Emerson, a Cape Girardeau Republican who represented Missouri's 8th Congressional District, was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 1995; he had undergone a combination of radiation and chemotherapy treatments for the inoperable disease and had continued to carry out his congressional duties.

Armed with plastic bags and gloves, more than 20 volunteers took to the streets Saturday to clean up the Good Hope neighborhood; the cleanup was the first of what Citizens with Concerned Hearts, a coalition of families, churches and merchants, hope will be a continuing series of events to bring residents of the area together.

1971

Elated by yesterday's smashing victory Girardeans gave a one-cent city sales tax, the City Council begins steps toward making the tax effective as it plans to set the new city property tax levy with the promised rate reduction; of the 3,363 votes cast, 2,443 were for the tax.

Central High School Stage Band members depart for Kansas City, Missouri, where they will leave tomorrow morning for London, England, on their European tour; shortly after the bus pulls way from the Central High School parking lot, it stops, interior lights blink on and out comes band director Bill Ewing; he had forgotten the group's airplane tickets; that rectified, they set off on for their 32-day coeducational music tour.