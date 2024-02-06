Out of the past: June 23

Southeast Missouri State University president Dr. Kala M. Stroup will become the state's next commissioner of education Sept. 1; the nine-member Coordinating Board for Higher Education made the decision in a 15-minute telephone conference call yesterday afternoon.
The American Wind Symphony yesterday began a series of nine concerts here, playing a large concert at Old St. Vincent's College yesterday afternoon and three mini concerts in the evening; normally, the orchestra performs aboard the Point Counter Point II ship, but because of flooding, the concerts are scheduled at various sites around town through Sunday.
That long stretch to reach the Cape Girardeau Post Office's snorkel mailboxes on Frederick Street will soon be over; starting Friday, the body benders will be removed to the north side of the post office building and -- happily -- can be reached from the driver's side of automobiles.
Missouri Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff has an interstate riddle: Is the Chester, Illinois, traffic bridge debt free, or is it not?; the St. Mary legislator has asked the State Highway Department's chief counsel to find out from the Department of Transportation in Washington; Bruckerhoff said he hasn't been able to get a satisfactory answer from Chester's mayor, Dietrich Helmers, who doubles as manager of the bridge.
Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Biri of Jackson have been informed by the adjutant general that their son, Pfc. Henry F. Biri, is now considered dead and will be noted in War Department records as having been killed in action Oct. 24, 1944; a prisoner of the Japanese, Biri was being taken north from the Philippine Islands when the Japanese ship was sunk by submarine action.
The Agriculture Extension Service of the University of Missouri has appointed Louise Morrissey, former teacher at Cobb School in Cape Girardeau, district home demonstration agent for black people in eight Missouri counties -- Scott, Cape Girardeau, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Dunklin, Stoddard, Mississippi and Butler.
Because Cape Girardeau is so badly in need of cement, Police Judge F.A. Kage postpones until July 15 the case of the city against two employees of Cape Girardeau Portland Cement Co., which was to have come up today; three witnesses subpoenaed for the suit are also employed at the plant, including the superintendent, C.H. Sonntag; in order to bring all these men to court, the plant, which has just reopened, would have to shut down again completely.
Louis Klaus of Friedheim has sold his interest in the store building and the stock of goods in the village of Friedheim to his son, William H. Klaus, and will now take things easier; Klaus, 71, purchased the business from William Sewing in 1891 and has been in the mercantile business in the same place since that time; his son became his partner in 1911.
-- Sharon K. Sanders