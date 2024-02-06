Out of the past: June 23

1995

Southeast Missouri State University president Dr. Kala M. Stroup will become the state's next commissioner of education Sept. 1; the nine-member Coordinating Board for Higher Education made the decision in a 15-minute telephone conference call yesterday afternoon.

The American Wind Symphony yesterday began a series of nine concerts here, playing a large concert at Old St. Vincent's College yesterday afternoon and three mini concerts in the evening; normally, the orchestra performs aboard the Point Counter Point II ship, but because of flooding, the concerts are scheduled at various sites around town through Sunday.

1970

That long stretch to reach the Cape Girardeau Post Office's snorkel mailboxes on Frederick Street will soon be over; starting Friday, the body benders will be removed to the north side of the post office building and -- happily -- can be reached from the driver's side of automobiles.

Missouri Rep. Vernon Bruckerhoff has an interstate riddle: Is the Chester, Illinois, traffic bridge debt free, or is it not?; the St. Mary legislator has asked the State Highway Department's chief counsel to find out from the Department of Transportation in Washington; Bruckerhoff said he hasn't been able to get a satisfactory answer from Chester's mayor, Dietrich Helmers, who doubles as manager of the bridge.