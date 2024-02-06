Out of the past: June 23

A proposed hiking and biking trail along Bloomfield Road annexation property could cost the City of Cape Girardeau $25,000 annually in maintenance, if approval is granted by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department; property owners requesting the annexation have proposed the trail, which would extend from Siemers Drive to Benton Hill Road; the city is applying for grant funding through the highway department for the project.
Residents of the tiny town of Allenville hope to build their first city hall by appealing to the very people it will serve; residents have started a fundraising campaign to generate $15,000 for a hall; Allenville has 103 residents.
Tornadoes last night claimed six lives and injured more than 30 persons in Southeast Missouri's Lead Belt, while violent storms caused heavy damage and flash flooding in Perry County; the killer tornadoes touched down near Farmington in St. Francois County and near Old Mines in Washington County; severe winds, possibly a twister, struck different areas in Perry County, which was also swamped by 3.12 inches of rain.
Cape Girardeau County, for the most part, escaped with light damage from the stormy weather that passed through last night and early this morning; perhaps most damaged is the wheat crop, ripe and ready to harvest and most vulnerable to stormy weather.
Sgt. Charles E. Dalton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry M. Dalton of Cape Girardeau, has been missing in action in France since June 6, the day of the invasion, a message from the War Department informed his wife, Cecil Davidson Dalton, also of Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce has been advised by the Mississippi River Commission office in St. Louis that Col. L.B. Feagin and Lt. Col. Walter F. Lawlor won't be able to get to Cape Girardeau for a public flood control hearing June 28, but will be here the following day; a delegation of river engineers headed by Feagin will conduct a public hearing at the Common Pleas courtroom to discuss their preliminary plans for the protection of Cape Girardeau.
Fred O. Stark of Cape Girardeau and George Smith of Fredericktown, Missouri, have enlisted for air service and will leave tomorrow for Jefferson Barracks; from there, they will be sent to the aviation field in Belleville, Illinois; Stark expects to go to France, as he has enlisted for three years; Smith was in Company L of the 1409th Regiment and has re-enlisted for only one year.
Dr. Arthur L. Fuerth of City Hospital of St. Louis arrived here Sunday to spend a few days visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Fuerth; he intends to remain at the hospital for another year to take a special course in surgery.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.