Out of the past: June 23

1994

A proposed hiking and biking trail along Bloomfield Road annexation property could cost the City of Cape Girardeau $25,000 annually in maintenance, if approval is granted by the Missouri Highway and Transportation Department; property owners requesting the annexation have proposed the trail, which would extend from Siemers Drive to Benton Hill Road; the city is applying for grant funding through the highway department for the project.

Residents of the tiny town of Allenville hope to build their first city hall by appealing to the very people it will serve; residents have started a fundraising campaign to generate $15,000 for a hall; Allenville has 103 residents.

1969

Tornadoes last night claimed six lives and injured more than 30 persons in Southeast Missouri's Lead Belt, while violent storms caused heavy damage and flash flooding in Perry County; the killer tornadoes touched down near Farmington in St. Francois County and near Old Mines in Washington County; severe winds, possibly a twister, struck different areas in Perry County, which was also swamped by 3.12 inches of rain.

Cape Girardeau County, for the most part, escaped with light damage from the stormy weather that passed through last night and early this morning; perhaps most damaged is the wheat crop, ripe and ready to harvest and most vulnerable to stormy weather.