Out of the past: June 23

1993

At an appearance yesterday in Cape Girardeau, former secretary of defense Dick Cheney assailed President Bill Clinton over economics and national security; Cheney was the featured speaker at a $50-a-plate breakfast at Drury Lodge; the event benefited the Missouri Futures Fund of the Republican Party.

A proposed salary schedule was presented to the Jackson School Board Tuesday which would give teachers in the district their first pay increase in four years; the schedule would raise the starting salary of a teacher $1,000, from $18,400 to $19,400, and add a 22nd step to the schedule with a maximum salary of $35,114 for a teacher with a master's degree plus 16 years experience.

1968

Sister M. Adrienne Shannon, O.S.F., daughter of Mrs. James M. Shannon of Cape Girardeau, is director of the recently dedicated jungle hospital operated by the Franciscan Sisters' Province of St. Clair (Daughters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary) in the Amazon Valley of northern Brazil; Shannon, a registered nurse, has headed the jungle mission since 1964 and has been in Brazil since December 1963.

Richard C. Ray, scout executive of the Southeast Missouri Council, Boy Scouts of America, announces his Aug. 14 resignation to become a deputy regional scout executive, Region 8; his resignation will terminate seven years as scout executive here.