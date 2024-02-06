All sections
RecordsJune 23, 2018

Out of the past: June 23

At an appearance yesterday in Cape Girardeau, former secretary of defense Dick Cheney assailed President Bill Clinton over economics and national security; Cheney was the featured speaker at a $50-a-plate breakfast at Drury Lodge; the event benefited the Missouri Futures Fund of the Republican Party...

1993

At an appearance yesterday in Cape Girardeau, former secretary of defense Dick Cheney assailed President Bill Clinton over economics and national security; Cheney was the featured speaker at a $50-a-plate breakfast at Drury Lodge; the event benefited the Missouri Futures Fund of the Republican Party.

A proposed salary schedule was presented to the Jackson School Board Tuesday which would give teachers in the district their first pay increase in four years; the schedule would raise the starting salary of a teacher $1,000, from $18,400 to $19,400, and add a 22nd step to the schedule with a maximum salary of $35,114 for a teacher with a master's degree plus 16 years experience.

1968

Sister M. Adrienne Shannon, O.S.F., daughter of Mrs. James M. Shannon of Cape Girardeau, is director of the recently dedicated jungle hospital operated by the Franciscan Sisters' Province of St. Clair (Daughters of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary) in the Amazon Valley of northern Brazil; Shannon, a registered nurse, has headed the jungle mission since 1964 and has been in Brazil since December 1963.

Richard C. Ray, scout executive of the Southeast Missouri Council, Boy Scouts of America, announces his Aug. 14 resignation to become a deputy regional scout executive, Region 8; his resignation will terminate seven years as scout executive here.

1943

Robert M. Buerkle, as tax attorney for Cape Girardeau County, has filed about 2,500 suits to collect delinquent personal taxes, and officers have begun the gigantic task of serving the papers; the tax bills run all the way from 45 cent to $150 or more.

A report made by the Cape Girardeau County USDA War Board shows that the spring floods destroyed varied crops on 23,770 acres of county farm land; the corn crop saw the most damage, with 6,000 acres of it being affected.

1918

The many friends of the Rev. J.P. Scruggs, the pastor of First Baptist Church who recently resigned to take up YMCA war work, gather in the evening to do him honor in a farewell service at the church.

The Rev. and Mrs. F.W. Matthews and daughter, Charlotte, will leave Cape Girardeau soon for Warren, Arkansas, where Matthews has accepted the call to become pastor of the Presbyterian church there; Matthews and his family came from England 23 years ago, and since then he has held pastorates in numerous leading churches in the East.

-- Sharon K. Sanders

Out of the Past
