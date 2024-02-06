Out of the past: June 23

1992

After 18 months, Terry Risko has resigned as director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library in what library directors are calling an "amicable separation." Risko said last night circumstances during the past four months led to his departure.

Paul Henry Bruening, 83, a retired Jackson businessman, was cited for his involvement in business, civic, church and community affairs during the Jackson Chamber of Commerce 1992-'93 Installation Banquet yesterday. Bruening was the recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award.

1967

A damage suit will be filed against the Little River Drainage District and the farmers who built a dam across drainage ditch No. 2 if the contested structure isn't removed, attorney Jack O. Knehans says. Knehans represents a group of Dutchtown-area farmers who feel their land is threatened by the dam and allege flood damage already has resulted from the dam's construction.

John L. Oliver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Oliver, Greystone, a third-year law school student at the University of Missouri, has been elected editor of the Missouri Law Review, the major student-published periodical at the college.