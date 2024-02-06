Out of the past: June 23

After 18 months, Terry Risko has resigned as director of the Cape Girardeau Public Library in what library directors are calling an "amicable separation." Risko said last night circumstances during the past four months led to his departure.
Paul Henry Bruening, 83, a retired Jackson businessman, was cited for his involvement in business, civic, church and community affairs during the Jackson Chamber of Commerce 1992-'93 Installation Banquet yesterday. Bruening was the recipient of the R.A. Fulenwider Meritorious Community Service Award.
A damage suit will be filed against the Little River Drainage District and the farmers who built a dam across drainage ditch No. 2 if the contested structure isn't removed, attorney Jack O. Knehans says. Knehans represents a group of Dutchtown-area farmers who feel their land is threatened by the dam and allege flood damage already has resulted from the dam's construction.
John L. Oliver, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Oliver, Greystone, a third-year law school student at the University of Missouri, has been elected editor of the Missouri Law Review, the major student-published periodical at the college.
With the Mississippi River nearing flood stage and the weather bureau forecasting a crest of 34 feet by Saturday, city officials here are making preparations for meeting an overflow threat in some sections of Smelterville. City Commissioner Philip Steck says if the river continues to rise, the city will have to move some of the families out of the lowest areas of the suburb; these may have to be housed temporarily in the Arena Building.
Here for the first time in her capacity as nurse with the fourth district of the Missouri State Health Department, Dorothy Garlock is in Cape Girardeau County this week. She will divide her time among Cape Girardeau, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties, expecting to spend two weeks of each month in this county.
The Cape Girardeau Park Commission has appointed C.A. Shipley park superintendent. Shipley has been working at gardening and such work and served in the park department in Denver for a year or more. He and his wife will move to the club building at the fairground, and from this time on, he will be in charge of all the park work.
ORAN, Mo. -- A strange disease is proving fatal to many children at Oran. The malady has much similarity to flux, but doctors agree it isn't flux. In the past two weeks, 12 children have died here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.