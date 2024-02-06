Out of the past: June 22

1998

Vi Keys arrived in Cape Girardeau from Kansas City, Missouri, in 1959 to play a one-month booking at the Marquette Hotel; nearly 40 years later, hardly a musician who grew up in the area doesn't know her; the Holiday Inn yesterday hosted a celebration of Keys' 20th anniversary of playing at the motel; the party also marked her 80th birthday June 1.

Receiving the R.A. Fulenwider community service award is bittersweet for Mayor Paul Sander; his father, Leonard, is unable to see his son honored because he is in critical condition at Southeast Hospital, having suffered a heart attack a week ago; the Fulenwider award is given annually by the Jackson Chamber of Commerce.

1973

Southeast Hospital has reached 88.5% of its fund-raising goal in its $1 million capital improvements campaign; the campaign can be considered a success at this point, because the $750,000 minimum goal set has been surpassed; the first part of the four-stage hospital expansion program wouldn't have been started unless the minimum goal was assured.

A malfunction in one of Southeast Missouri State University's three turbine generators, which for the past three weeks has forced the school to purchase supplemental power from Missouri Utilities, should be repaired within the next week, says Dr. Mark F. Scully, university president; the problem is in the newest and largest of the university's three generators, which produces about half the school's daily power supply.