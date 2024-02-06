Out of the past: June 22

1997

It's a special day of celebration at St. John's United Church of Christ on Highway FF, three miles west of Fruitland; celebrations include the 120th anniversary of the congregation, 75th anniversary of the sanctuary, 50th anniversary of the parsonage and the meeting of the Cemetery Association; guest speaker at the morning worship service is Dr. Lowell Zuck, professor of church history at Eden Theological Seminary.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bishop John J. Leibrecht has been elected to serve a three-year term on the board of trustees of the Catholic Health Association of the United States; the bishop of the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau was installed during the association's 82nd Annual Catholic Health Assembly in Chicago.

1972

A Cape Girardeau businessman and former Cape Girardeau County judge would offer acreage in a proposed city park or County Farm as a site for the new Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E headquarters; Arnold Roth last night encouraged the City Council to at least invite patrol superintendent Col. E.I. Hockaday to view those and other locations.

The Cape Girardeau City Council last night voted for city participation in a project to install a new decorative white way lighting system in the downtown business section; the project was proposed by the Cape Girardeau Metro Merchants Association; total installation cost is $139,234; property owners and merchants are to pay $99,607.65, the city $5,006.35 and Missouri Utilities Co., $34,620, which is to be in the form of a credit for existing lighting equipment.