Out of the past: June 22

The Board of Regents has tabled a proposed master plan that would dramatically change the Southeast Missouri State University campus; among the most noticeable changes, Parker Hall would be transformed into a campus student center and the University Center would become a conference and visitors center; the 20-year plan designed to make the campus more user-friendly would result in a lot of internal moving; regents say they want more time to study the plan.
Karen Roberts was riding her bicycle to work at about 8 a.m. yesterday when a car swerved onto the shoulder of Kingshighway near Lexington and hit her, knocking her to the ground; the driver, having no idea whether Roberts was alive or dead, drove away; the accident left Roberts, 48, of Cape Girardeau with a fractured elbow and a badly bruised hip; witnesses were able to provide police with information to find the driver, who was issued tickets for leaving the scene of an accident and failure to drive in a single lane.
The improvement project on North Sprigg Street between Amethyst and Bertling has reached a stage where workers are leaving the old road alignment and moving straight ahead toward a new intersection at Bertling; this departure from the old, winding road is in the vicinity of a sharp curve in the old street just south of Sloan's Creek crossing.
"The closer it gets, the more excited the boys are," says Bill Ewing, director of the Central High School State Band, about the group's upcoming coeducational, 32-day European musical tour; Ewing and his 16 musicians are scheduled to leave at 11 tomorrow night on a chartered bus for Kansas City; there they will board an airplane Thursday morning bound for London, England, the first stop on the tour.
Big Inch and its counter point, Little Big Inch, which helped to win the war by piping crude oil from Texas to the New York-Philadelphia areas, go on the block; the War Assets Administration in Washington announces bids will be accepted until July 30 for purchase of the lines, which cross the Mississippi River near Gray's Point.
Weldon H. Hager, son of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hager, has returned to Cape Girardeau following his discharge from the Navy at Great Lakes, Illinois; a radioman third class when released, he had been in service since March 22, 1944; after training, he served on the USS Telamon, spending eight months in the Pacific.
A party of vacationists and pleasure-seekers will depart Cape Girardeau tomorrow for St. Louis, going from there to Colorado Springs, Colorado, and probably to Yellowstone Park; among those going are Mrs. George C. Hasslinger and daughter, Louise; Mr. and Mrs. August Vogelsang and daughter, Altha; Lillie Walther, Clara Klages and Mrs. Charles Brinkman.
Dr. Joseph A. Serena, newly elected president of the Cape Girardeau Teachers College to succeed Dr. W.S. Dearmont, arrives in Cape Girardeau with his wife; he will meet this afternoon with the Board of Regents and members of the school faculty.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
