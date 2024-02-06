Out of the past: June 22

Southeast Missouri State University president Dr. Kala Stroup would take Missouri's Coordinating Board for Higher Education commissioner's job, if offered; she made that clear at a closed-door university Board of Regents meeting yesterday afternoon.
The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agreed Wednesday to ask the state for $8.9 million for fiscal 1997 to renovate the 93-year-old social science building and fund other capital projects; the social science building is the oldest structure on campus.
JONESBORO, Ill. -- The historic, 110-year-old Kornthal Church south of here fell victim to high winds Saturday night as it and the nearby church parsonage suffered damage caused by falling trees; one of the oldest existing church structures in Illinois, Kornthal Church survives, in spite of having a large tree blown upon its roof; only a few pieces of plaster jarred loose from the ceiling gives evidence to the storm.
CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Community leaders of Chaffee, one of six Scott County communities to lose population in the last decade, according to preliminary U.S. Census figures, may conduct a head count of their own; Mayor Robert H. Capshaw says he is "relatively sure" a recount will be made in the near future either by the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce or the Jaycees.
Pfc. Leon S. Nance was killed in action April 30 on Okinawa, his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Adam Nance of Cape Girardeau, were advised by the State Department late yesterday; in service 15 months, the 22-year-old soldier had been overseas 11 months, being stationed on New Caledonia before going to Okinawa.
Cape Girardeau City Commissioner Charles Schweer thinks something ought to be done about the names of municipal parks and some streets to avoid confusion; for example, he points out there is no official name for the new city park, sometimes called Arena Park, sometimes Fairground Park; generally, the park at Broadway and West End Boulevard is called Fairground Park, but there is also a spot on Gordonville Road often referred to as the Old Fairgrounds.
During a severe thunderstorm that passed over the northern part of Scott County and the southern part of Cape Girardeau County yesterday afternoon, two farmers were killed by lightning near Randles; the victims were Adam Dirnberger, 65, of New Hamburg, Missouri, and his son, Albert Dirnberger, 37, a farmer of the Randles neighborhood; the two were sheltering in a barn when a bolt of lighting struck it, ran down a post by which the men were standing and killed them instantly.
Reconstruction work has started on the old mill building north of the Meyer-Albert grocery store on Water Street, which has been used by that firm several years as a warehouse; the old, five-story brick flour mill is being transformed into the home of Cape Mill Manufacturing Co., which makes the Nu-Way flour mill.
