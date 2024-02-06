Out of the past: June 22

1995

Southeast Missouri State University president Dr. Kala Stroup would take Missouri's Coordinating Board for Higher Education commissioner's job, if offered; she made that clear at a closed-door university Board of Regents meeting yesterday afternoon.

The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents agreed Wednesday to ask the state for $8.9 million for fiscal 1997 to renovate the 93-year-old social science building and fund other capital projects; the social science building is the oldest structure on campus.

1970

JONESBORO, Ill. -- The historic, 110-year-old Kornthal Church south of here fell victim to high winds Saturday night as it and the nearby church parsonage suffered damage caused by falling trees; one of the oldest existing church structures in Illinois, Kornthal Church survives, in spite of having a large tree blown upon its roof; only a few pieces of plaster jarred loose from the ceiling gives evidence to the storm.

CHAFFEE, Mo. -- Community leaders of Chaffee, one of six Scott County communities to lose population in the last decade, according to preliminary U.S. Census figures, may conduct a head count of their own; Mayor Robert H. Capshaw says he is "relatively sure" a recount will be made in the near future either by the Chaffee Chamber of Commerce or the Jaycees.