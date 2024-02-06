Out of the past: June 22

1993

Voters in the Cape Girardeau likely will have an opportunity Nov. 2 to reconsider riverboat gambling; at yesterday's City Council meeting, proponents of the measure presented petitions with the signatures of 3,720 residents requesting the measure be placed on the November ballot.

The committee searching for a Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president has completed its initial screening process, narrowing the field from 70 to 12; Robert Hendrix, who has led the chamber for 21 years, will retire in December.

1968

One industrial plant has been completed, and rainless days brought excellent working conditions for earth-moving crews to keep ahead of two other major projects -- the Procter & Gamble plant north of the city and the Florsheim Shoe Co. plant at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard; the building to house manufacturing equipment for the Bennett Corrugated Paper Box Co., in the industrial tract near the airport, has been completed.

A third new police patrolman has been hired by the Cape Girardeau Police Department; he is Larry Volkerding, 26; he brings the strength of the force to 35 men, only two under the authorized manpower.