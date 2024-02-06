Out of the past: June 22

Voters in the Cape Girardeau likely will have an opportunity Nov. 2 to reconsider riverboat gambling; at yesterday's City Council meeting, proponents of the measure presented petitions with the signatures of 3,720 residents requesting the measure be placed on the November ballot.
The committee searching for a Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce president has completed its initial screening process, narrowing the field from 70 to 12; Robert Hendrix, who has led the chamber for 21 years, will retire in December.
One industrial plant has been completed, and rainless days brought excellent working conditions for earth-moving crews to keep ahead of two other major projects -- the Procter & Gamble plant north of the city and the Florsheim Shoe Co. plant at Highway 74 and South West End Boulevard; the building to house manufacturing equipment for the Bennett Corrugated Paper Box Co., in the industrial tract near the airport, has been completed.
A third new police patrolman has been hired by the Cape Girardeau Police Department; he is Larry Volkerding, 26; he brings the strength of the force to 35 men, only two under the authorized manpower.
The Cape Girardeau City Council yesterday adopted an ordinance repealing one passed in February 1937 and establishing new regulations with respect to parking and general traffic movement on two blocks of Fountain Street on either side of Broadway; specifically the ordinance eliminates one-way traffic in the block north of Broadway and, while retaining the one-way traffic routing on the block south of Broadway, it eliminates all double parking and establishes angle parking on the west side of the street.
About 40 Cape Girardeau boys began picking the early apple crop yesterday at two Cape Girardeau orchards, Elladora, owned by Dr. G.B. Schulz on Highway 61 west of the city, and Ochs' Pioneer Orchard.
E.E. Campbell, the Southeast Missourian's field agent, visited Commerce, Missouri, this week; his report is interesting; Commerce, with a population of about 600, has a voting strength of 101; a Cairo, Illinois, newspaper has 13 subscribers there; all the St. Louis papers combined have 40 daily subscribers; the Missourian, which is delivered by Carl Barnell, has 82 paid subscribers.
Fred Groves, the Henry Ford of Southeast Missouri, has finally won out in his efforts to be a birdman; after a trip to Washington, he has secured a commission and has been ordered to present himself to the aviation commander at Camp Ebbert, Little Rock, Arkansas, where Maj. Pat Frissell is located.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
