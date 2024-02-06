Out of the past: June 22

The fate of the former Saint Francis Hospital building at the corner of Good Hope and Pacific streets is a question that continues to nag city officials nine months after the city council passed a law to address the problem of dangerous and dilapidated buildings; the hospital site is badly overgrown, and the building, with its broken windows and doors, is difficult to secure.
WARE, Ill. -- The Route 3 entrance road to Union County Wildlife Refuge, which was closed by the Illinois Commerce Commission in 1983, is expected to reopen this year; the road, which crosses tracks of the Missouri Pacific Railroad, was closed following a fatal train-car accident.
Sheets of rain accompanied by winds gusting to 65 miles per hour whipped through Cape Girardeau early last night, downing trees that fell on power lines and flooding streets and storm sewers. Five Missouri Utilities crews work into early hours of today repairing lines.
The conflict of opinion over a dam that has been constructed across drainage ditch No. 2 of the Little River Drainage District near Dutchtown continues with one side claiming hundreds of acres have been flooded as a partial result of the construction, while another side maintains the dam threatens no one but the builders. The issue arose when a group of people who farm land near the drainage ditch in the area of the Old Rock Levee Road built a dam across the ditch early this week to ward off possible flooding by the Mississippi River overflow.
The house-to-house collection of scrap rubber, bringing with it an odd assortment of jar rings, rubber dolls, balls and scores of other items, gets underway in parts of Cape Girardeau with six Boy Scout troops finding much of the heavier rubber already has been brought to filling stations.
Albert F. Fick says he will close Fick's Market, 632 Broadway, after Saturday. He is in school at Memphis, Tennessee, and recently his wife has been managing the store. They plan to dispose of the stock by the end of the week.
Scout Commissioner Wilson Bain and Scoutmaster Rush H. Limbaugh call a meeting of the Boy Scouts for this evening at the Commercial Club room. The meeting will be held to interest the Scouts in Red Cross work and to organize teams to go out over the city and help raise funds for the society.
The Schuchert band, which is to be the musical organization of the new Sixth Regiment, was mustered into the state militia last night, after a state officer sent to Cape Girardeau for the purpose of inducting the men into the ranks gave an exhibition of drunken foolishness seldom experienced here.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
