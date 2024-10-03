Out of the past: June 21

A consecration service for Bernice Coar-Cobb was held Friday night at the Show Me Center; Coar-Cobb was commissioned to serve in the Cape Girardeau area by Bishop Travis Smith Sr. of the Full Gospel Free Methodist Fellowship; Michael Sterling also has received a commission to work with economic development by trying to form partnerships with Cape Girardeau and cities in Africa.
The Rev. Ann B. Mowery has been appointed to serve at Centenary United Methodist Church; she will help with the Stephen Ministry program as both a trainer and referrals coordinator.
The Session of First Presbyterian Church, now considering a retirement living center in Cape Girardeau, receives a boost in the morning when Charles N. Harris, Route 2, offers to donate 100 acres of land for that purpose; the land, known as the Hollenbeck Lake property on Cape LaCroix Road, has a 40-acre lake on the grounds; the group will try to raise $7,500 for a feasibility survey; if favorable, First Presbyterian will then carry through with the project.
Cape Girardeau's new police headquarters-jail facility apparently will be constructed in the same block of South Sprigg as the present station, but whether it will be located on the east or west side of the street remains a question; with $482,000 in federal revenue-sharing funds set aside for construction of the new building, the City Council last night took a step toward the purchase of land that could be used for this purpose.
The donning of military uniforms is in the prospect for hundreds of Cape Girardeau County young men, as they await the final formality, which will make into law the new Selective Service Act passed this weekend by Congress; of the county men ages 19 through 25 eligible for selective service, many saw service of 90 days or more during World War II and are, therefore, exempt from draft provisions.
Receipts of the traffic bridge during the year ending May 31 were the highest on record for the Mississippi River span, exceeding those of the previous year, which also was a record, by $19,557.04; total receipts for the year amounted to $283,168.86, this including tolls amounting to $282,861.19; the toll bridge is owned by Cape Special Road District.
Cape Girardeans, sweltering in the hottest weather of the summer season, plan to seek cooler places in the swimming pool, local creeks and shady nooks as the weather forecast gives no indication of a let up in the heat; while no deaths or heat prostrations have been reported in Cape Girardeau, the temperature here has been the hottest for June within the last three years; the mercury for the past two days has hovered around the 93-degree mark during the day, and nights have been extremely warm.
The moving picture committee of the Southeast Missouri Agricultural Bureau, composed of A.I Foard, X. Caverno, Thad Snow, John A. Montgomery and Dwight H. Brown, is asking the cooperation of all Southeast Missourians in the moving picture project now underway; moving pictures are being taken this week of wheat cutting scenes, logging, dredging, timber scenes and other subjects that can be filmed at this time.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
