Out of the past: June 21

1998

A consecration service for Bernice Coar-Cobb was held Friday night at the Show Me Center; Coar-Cobb was commissioned to serve in the Cape Girardeau area by Bishop Travis Smith Sr. of the Full Gospel Free Methodist Fellowship; Michael Sterling also has received a commission to work with economic development by trying to form partnerships with Cape Girardeau and cities in Africa.

The Rev. Ann B. Mowery has been appointed to serve at Centenary United Methodist Church; she will help with the Stephen Ministry program as both a trainer and referrals coordinator.

1973

The Session of First Presbyterian Church, now considering a retirement living center in Cape Girardeau, receives a boost in the morning when Charles N. Harris, Route 2, offers to donate 100 acres of land for that purpose; the land, known as the Hollenbeck Lake property on Cape LaCroix Road, has a 40-acre lake on the grounds; the group will try to raise $7,500 for a feasibility survey; if favorable, First Presbyterian will then carry through with the project.

Cape Girardeau's new police headquarters-jail facility apparently will be constructed in the same block of South Sprigg as the present station, but whether it will be located on the east or west side of the street remains a question; with $482,000 in federal revenue-sharing funds set aside for construction of the new building, the City Council last night took a step toward the purchase of land that could be used for this purpose.