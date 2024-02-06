Out of the past: June 21

1997

Southeast Missouri State University plans to construct new athletic fields at Sprigg and Bertling streets; the improvements include three soccer fields, two recreational softball fields and an intercollegiate softball field; all the fields will be lighted, and restrooms and a concession area will also be built, along with parking for 200 vehicles; the project is estimated to cost $2 million.

Dr. Dale Nitzschke, president of Southeast Missouri State University, will pocket a $6,250 pay raise after just one year in office; the Board of Regents met behind closed doors yesterday and voted unanimously to give Nitzschke a 5% pay raise; Don Dickerson, president of the board, announces the pay hike today.

1972

Relocation of the Missouri Highway Patrol's Troop E area headquarters has developed into a two-fold controversy mixing politics and economy; four Southeast Missouri towns -- Poplar Bluff, Dexter, Bloomfield and Sikeston -- are trying to land the headquarters; in the middle of the controversy are Gov. Warren E. Hearnes, accused of trying to steal the headquarters from Poplar Bluff, and that city of 16,000 which fears the economic loss it will suffer if Troop E moves out.

Christopher "Kit" Bond, campaigning in Cape Girardeau yesterday, is actively courting the support of Democrats and independents, as well as Republicans in his bid for governor of Missouri; Bond said he sees nothing wrong with seeking votes from outside the GOP camp "because in Missouri a Republican needs the support of Democrats and independents to win"; he was quick to point out his loyalty to the GOP, especially his unswerving support for a second term for President Nixon.