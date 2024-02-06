Out of the past: June 21

1996

Although they recently asked the city of Cape Girardeau for $250,000, people hoping to buy St. Vincent's College now say the loan may not be necessary; for more than a year, the Colonial Cape Girardeau Foundation has been looking for a way to pay off a lease-purchase agreement with the Vincentian Fathers of St. Louis; foundation members approached the Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city's tourism arm, about borrowing $250,000 from its building fund; but they now say the money may not be needed; the group has eight supporters who are willing to co-sign on a $400,000 loan, and hopefully another two people will agree to co-sign.

Saint Francis Medical Center finalized the purchase of a Cape Girardeau health and fitness club Thursday; effective July 1, Universal Physique Fitness and Racquet Center will become Universal Health and Fitness Center; Doug Friese, owner and founder of the health club, will remain as general manager under the hospital's ownership; current health club staff will also remain.

1971

Six "early bird" merchants, wishing to be in on the opening day of fireworks Sunday, purchased the necessary licenses Friday at the office of the city collector; they were Explorer Post 10, Stephen Larson, Cape Flea Market, Donna Criddle, Dorothy Lutes and Jack Conklin; buying licenses this morning are Grover Brasher, Rick Lamb and Jane Trantham.

First Union Inc., a St. Louis-based multi-bank holding company, announces transactions have been completed to purchase substantially all of the outstanding capital stock of First National Bank here; the bank here is the fifth bank outside the immediate St. Louis area to be acquired by First Union.