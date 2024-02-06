Out of the past: June 21

Capital Bancorporation Inc., a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, has announced an agreement to sell to Union Planters Corp. of Memphis, Tennessee; the banking company, founded in this county more than a century ago under the banner of Cape County Bank, operates 31 facilities through five subsidiary banks in Southeast, central and eastern Missouri and northern Arkansas.
Basketball games will sound like basketball games again at Oak Ridge High School; the gold and blue carpet on the gymnasium floor is being replaced with a more traditional wood floor; the new floor will cost $30,850.
The Rev. Darrell Rupiper, resident priest/chaplain at State College, talks about his four and one-half years of experience in Brazil in the evening at the Newman Center; Rupiper explains the series of events that led to his arrest and subsequent exile from Brazil by the military government, while serving there.
Three Cape Girardeau men have been elected to serve on various boards of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod at the Missouri District Convention of the church held last week in St. Louis at Concordia Seminary; Harold Meyr, a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, was elected to the board of stewards; Robert Hartman, the new principal of Trinity Lutheran School, was elected to the board of directors; and the Rev. Ellis Rottmann, pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church, was elected to the board of evangelism.
More than 300 houses in the 10 Delmo labor home projects in Southeast Missouri built by the government will be sold soon, according to an announcement by the Farm Security Administration, which is calling for bids on the houses; the housing units consist of 30 to 80 buildings each, and each has a central or utility building; the projects, which Congress ordered closed after a period of experimentation, are near Wyatt, East Prairie, Morehouse, Gray Ridge, Lilbourn, Wardell and Kennett.
Bertha Seabaugh of Jackson has been advised by the War Department that her son, Pfc. Truman Seabaugh, died June 9 in Germany; no further details have been provided; he is one of three sons Mrs. Seabaugh has in the armed forces.
Because officials with the Cotton Belt Railroad refused to give a Missouri Pacific special train right of way over Cotton Belt tracks into Illmo, 135 baseball fans returning from a game at Cairo, Illinois, on a special train last evening were compelled to walk from the end of the Thebes, Illinois, bridge tracks to Illmo.
Frank Unnerstall is filling prescriptions at the Kinder Drug Store in the absence of J.A. Kinder, who was called away last week by the death of his sister; Unnerstall returned here several days ago from Arkansas, where he had been working in a drug store.
Sharon K. Sanders
