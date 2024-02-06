Out of the past: June 21

1995

Capital Bancorporation Inc., a multi-bank holding company headquartered in Cape Girardeau, has announced an agreement to sell to Union Planters Corp. of Memphis, Tennessee; the banking company, founded in this county more than a century ago under the banner of Cape County Bank, operates 31 facilities through five subsidiary banks in Southeast, central and eastern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Basketball games will sound like basketball games again at Oak Ridge High School; the gold and blue carpet on the gymnasium floor is being replaced with a more traditional wood floor; the new floor will cost $30,850.

1970

The Rev. Darrell Rupiper, resident priest/chaplain at State College, talks about his four and one-half years of experience in Brazil in the evening at the Newman Center; Rupiper explains the series of events that led to his arrest and subsequent exile from Brazil by the military government, while serving there.

Three Cape Girardeau men have been elected to serve on various boards of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod at the Missouri District Convention of the church held last week in St. Louis at Concordia Seminary; Harold Meyr, a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, was elected to the board of stewards; Robert Hartman, the new principal of Trinity Lutheran School, was elected to the board of directors; and the Rev. Ellis Rottmann, pastor of Hanover Lutheran Church, was elected to the board of evangelism.