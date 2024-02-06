Out of the past: June 21

Acting on the unanimous recommendation of a citizens solid waste task force, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night voted 5-1 to adopt an increase for residential trash pickup to $12.13 a month; Councilman Melvin Gateley, who commended the task force for its work, said he was unable to accept an increase from the current rate of $10.54.
Chief Deputy Leonard Hines will take over as Cape Girardeau County sheriff Aug. 1, when the resignation of Sheriff Norman Copeland becomes effective; Hines, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, was appointed interim sheriff yesterday by the County Commission.
An advance party of the 135th Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard leaves for Fort Leonard Wood to prepare for the unit's annual two-week encampment; the group starts a weeklong shuttle of engineering equipment from Cape Girardeau to the fort; CWO Lawrence Fee is in charge of the transfer.
The U.S. Office of Economic Opportunity in Washington, D.C., approves a $15,000 grant to the East Missouri Community Action, Inc., office in Farmington to help finance the South Cape Community Progress Center; the money will be used to pay the salaries of four employees and assist with the cost of purchasing equipment, providing transportation and other expenses.
The Office of Price Administration has investigated the fuel situation for Cape Girardeau and Jackson with the result that price increases up to 55 cents per ton have been granted on certain types and sizes of coal.
Ovid Hunter, former State College Indian track star and for the past three years athletic coach at Chaffee, Missouri, won the pole vault event at 12 feet in the Metropolitan A.A.U. track and field meet held recently at New York City; Hunter is attending a midshipman school at Columbia University and will complete his Navy training Aug. 10; his wife resides in Cape Girardeau.
CAIRO, Ill. -- In a race with the falling river, the destroyer Isabel and submarine K-5, attached to the anti-submarine flotilla cruising the Mississippi in the interest a naval recruiting, ran aground about 10 miles north of here last night; all efforts to pull the vessels off the sandbar have proven unsuccessful thus far.
Maj. Giboney Houck, who will be present at the special session of the Missouri Legislature called to adopt the federal woman suffrage amendment, tells the Southeast Missourian newspaper he will vote against the measure.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
