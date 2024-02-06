Out of the past: June 21

1994

Acting on the unanimous recommendation of a citizens solid waste task force, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night voted 5-1 to adopt an increase for residential trash pickup to $12.13 a month; Councilman Melvin Gateley, who commended the task force for its work, said he was unable to accept an increase from the current rate of $10.54.

Chief Deputy Leonard Hines will take over as Cape Girardeau County sheriff Aug. 1, when the resignation of Sheriff Norman Copeland becomes effective; Hines, a 20-year veteran of law enforcement, was appointed interim sheriff yesterday by the County Commission.

1969

An advance party of the 135th Engineer Battalion of the Missouri National Guard leaves for Fort Leonard Wood to prepare for the unit's annual two-week encampment; the group starts a weeklong shuttle of engineering equipment from Cape Girardeau to the fort; CWO Lawrence Fee is in charge of the transfer.

The U.S. Office of Economic Opportunity in Washington, D.C., approves a $15,000 grant to the East Missouri Community Action, Inc., office in Farmington to help finance the South Cape Community Progress Center; the money will be used to pay the salaries of four employees and assist with the cost of purchasing equipment, providing transportation and other expenses.