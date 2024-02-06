Out of the past: June 21

1992

The Rev. Mike and Trish Woelk are the new pastors at Livingway Fellowship, 1224 Bloomfield Road; the Woelks come here from Columbia, Missouri. They replace the Rev. Lloyd and Judy Baker, who are pastoring Community Foursquare Church in Raytown, Missouri.

The Rev. Brant V. Hazlett is the new rector at Christ Episcopal Church; Hazlett comes to Cape Girardeau from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, where he served as pastor of the Church of the Advent in Jeannette.

1967

A three-county public health program to cost a budgeted $78,201 will be started in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, if plans initiated by the Human Resources Corp. gain acceptance in the regional Office of Economic Opportunity in Kansas City. The plan has been approved by representatives of the Cape County Medical Association, the Perry County Court and the board of trustees of the Bollinger County Public Health Department.

A concrete pump, one of just a few ever to be used in Cape Girardeau, goes into action at the new federal building site in the morning; concrete is pushed through a four-inch hose by 400 pounds of pressure and then lowered into forms by a 50-foot boom, which extends another hose downward. Project workers expect to determine by noon whether they will continue to use the pump, which would replace old-fashioned wheelbarrowing.