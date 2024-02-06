Out of the past: June 21

The Rev. Mike and Trish Woelk are the new pastors at Livingway Fellowship, 1224 Bloomfield Road; the Woelks come here from Columbia, Missouri. They replace the Rev. Lloyd and Judy Baker, who are pastoring Community Foursquare Church in Raytown, Missouri.
The Rev. Brant V. Hazlett is the new rector at Christ Episcopal Church; Hazlett comes to Cape Girardeau from the Diocese of Pittsburgh, where he served as pastor of the Church of the Advent in Jeannette.
A three-county public health program to cost a budgeted $78,201 will be started in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger and Perry counties, if plans initiated by the Human Resources Corp. gain acceptance in the regional Office of Economic Opportunity in Kansas City. The plan has been approved by representatives of the Cape County Medical Association, the Perry County Court and the board of trustees of the Bollinger County Public Health Department.
A concrete pump, one of just a few ever to be used in Cape Girardeau, goes into action at the new federal building site in the morning; concrete is pushed through a four-inch hose by 400 pounds of pressure and then lowered into forms by a 50-foot boom, which extends another hose downward. Project workers expect to determine by noon whether they will continue to use the pump, which would replace old-fashioned wheelbarrowing.
Mark Scully speaks in the morning at services at the Presbyterian Church; he has been principal of Jackson High School and is superintendent-elect of the public schools at Festus, Missouri.
Heavy afternoon rains, centered in the eastern part of Cape Girardeau County and the southern end of Perry County, flood a number of streams and cause considerable damage to crops; there is some wind and lightning. Toll-line service is interrupted between Cape Girardeau and St. Louis when lightning strikes the crossarm on a telephone pole near Uniontown, Missouri.
The St. Louis-Chaffee, Missouri, local passenger train won't be withdrawn from service, at present at least; the Frisco managers withdraw their application to the State Service Commission in the morning, when the commission meets at Hotel Jefferson in St. Louis.
Dr. J.W. Berry, who recently received orders from the war department medical corps to prepare himself with equipment to be called to the colors of the national Army, learned in St. Louis yesterday he will be made a captain and will draw a $225 per month salary from the time he receives the call.
