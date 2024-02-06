Out of the past: June 20

1996

Russell E. Bucklew is believed to have spent the last of his 64 hours of freedom seeking revenge; he was captured Wednesday at 4:26 p.m. on Highway 177 south of Egypt Mills in a stolen truck after allegedly assaulting Barbara Pruitt and her friend Ed Frenzel; he had escaped via the jail trash Monday with the aid of a jail trusty; although Bucklew reportedly attacked Pruitt and Frenzel with a hammer, neither was seriously injured; Pruitt is the mother of the woman Bucklew is accused of kidnapping on March 21 after he allegedly killed her ex-husband.

Elizabeth Dole, in Cape Girardeau yesterday to campaign for her husband and presidential hopeful Bob Dole, found time to visit the Missouri Veterans Home here before attending a late-afternoon GOP rally at the Holiday Inn.

1971

Two hazardous traffic locations within Cape Girardeau will soon have better lighting; seven 400-watt and one 250-watt bulbs were placed at 30-foot mounting heights on Route K at its intersections with Gordonville Road, Mount Auburn Road and the Interstate 55 service roads; also receiving better lighting is an area on North Kingshighway in the vicinity of the Cape LaCroix Creek bridge and the Kage Road junction.

A new Shrine club has been formed in Cape Girardeau in an "effort to foster Shrinedom" as well as extend support for the Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children; officers elected recently are president, Al Fulenwider; first vice president, Kenneth Myles; second vice president, Hugh Logan, and treasurer, John Hale.