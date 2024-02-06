Out of the past: June 20

Reversing earlier decisions, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night voted 5-0 to trim back golf and recreation fee increases to bring them within the constraints of a 5% tax-and-fee cap approved by the council last June; the council, with two members absent, also defeated a sewer fee hike, 3-2.
Although as many as 130 homes in Cape Girardeau County might be eligible for state and federal flood assistance, only 53 county residents have registered for the aid; Federal Emergency Management Agency officials continue to urge flood victims to call the registration hotline to find out if they are eligible for assistance.
The first of federal funds to help construct the new Saint Francis Hospital come through the assurance of a $603,000 grant for the housing of a mental health center in the main building of the proposed structure; the mental health center will serve Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties; it will offer both outpatient and inpatient services.
The area is blessed with a good wheat harvest; the problem is getting to it while it's still good; like everything else agricultural this year, the wheat harvest is behind schedule, due mainly to frequent rains and poor drying conditions when it doesn't rain.
Due to excessive rainfall, less than half the average corn crop in Cape Girardeau County has been planted; County Agent T.P. Head says that although the situation is serious, there remains time for planters to get in some crops.
T-4 John O. Davis, after being a prisoner of war of the Germans 26 months, arrived home yesterday, being met in St. Louis by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Earl A. Davis of Cape Girardeau; he had been a prisoner of the Germans after being captured in Italy in February 1943, and at that time was reported missing.
The congregation of Trinity Lutheran Church celebrates its annual mission festival; the Rev. F. Brauer of Horse Prairie, Illinois, preaches at the morning service; the afternoon service is held on the grounds of Trinity Hall, with the Rev. H. Hallerberg from Farmington, Illinois, occupying the pulpit.
Lee Don, the Chinese laundryman who has operated a shop in Cape Girardeau 15 years, is dismantling his place of business; he intends to sell his laundry machine before he leaves Cape Girardeau for St. Louis; after visiting friends there, he will go to New York, where he will depart for China and a nice long vacation.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
