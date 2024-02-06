Out of the past: June 20

1995

Reversing earlier decisions, the Cape Girardeau City Council last night voted 5-0 to trim back golf and recreation fee increases to bring them within the constraints of a 5% tax-and-fee cap approved by the council last June; the council, with two members absent, also defeated a sewer fee hike, 3-2.

Although as many as 130 homes in Cape Girardeau County might be eligible for state and federal flood assistance, only 53 county residents have registered for the aid; Federal Emergency Management Agency officials continue to urge flood victims to call the registration hotline to find out if they are eligible for assistance.

1970

The first of federal funds to help construct the new Saint Francis Hospital come through the assurance of a $603,000 grant for the housing of a mental health center in the main building of the proposed structure; the mental health center will serve Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Madison, Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties; it will offer both outpatient and inpatient services.

The area is blessed with a good wheat harvest; the problem is getting to it while it's still good; like everything else agricultural this year, the wheat harvest is behind schedule, due mainly to frequent rains and poor drying conditions when it doesn't rain.