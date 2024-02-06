Out of the past: June 20

1994

A new committee called the Cape Girardeau Regional Unmet Needs Committee has formed to help families struggling to get back on solid ground months after last summer's flooding is over and long after federal and state disaster offices closed up shop locally.

Although he isn't getting around as he used to, Greif, the Cape Girardeau police dog, is settling into retirement; Greif was seriously injured March 12, when he was struck by a car on Morgan Oak Street as he pursued a fleeing drug suspect; the 8-year-old dog is home with Cape Girardeau police officer Dennis Horn.

1969

A grant of $75,736 to the City of Cape Girardeau to assist in the acquisition of the Koerber tract for park purposes has been approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C.; the approximate 53.74 acres of land is located in the Cape Rock Drive-Perryville Road area in the north part of the city.

A five-day forecast calling for cool weather may take off the heat of the beer shortage here; the nationwide shortage of beer is because of a dispute involving the Teamsters Union and some of the major breweries; brewers of Budweiser, Schlitz, Pabst and Miller High Life have been shut down as a result of a the dispute; Stag and Falstaff breweries in St. Louis are operating at full capacity, but they don't have enough barrels to fill the demand.