Out of the past: June 20

A new committee called the Cape Girardeau Regional Unmet Needs Committee has formed to help families struggling to get back on solid ground months after last summer's flooding is over and long after federal and state disaster offices closed up shop locally.
Although he isn't getting around as he used to, Greif, the Cape Girardeau police dog, is settling into retirement; Greif was seriously injured March 12, when he was struck by a car on Morgan Oak Street as he pursued a fleeing drug suspect; the 8-year-old dog is home with Cape Girardeau police officer Dennis Horn.
A grant of $75,736 to the City of Cape Girardeau to assist in the acquisition of the Koerber tract for park purposes has been approved by the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D.C.; the approximate 53.74 acres of land is located in the Cape Rock Drive-Perryville Road area in the north part of the city.
A five-day forecast calling for cool weather may take off the heat of the beer shortage here; the nationwide shortage of beer is because of a dispute involving the Teamsters Union and some of the major breweries; brewers of Budweiser, Schlitz, Pabst and Miller High Life have been shut down as a result of a the dispute; Stag and Falstaff breweries in St. Louis are operating at full capacity, but they don't have enough barrels to fill the demand.
General campaign topics were discussed by Missouri Gov. Forrest C. Donnell in his address at Courthouse Park last night before an enthusiastic crowd; Donnell is a candidate for the Republican nomination for U.S. senator from Missouri.
Gussie Bollinger, the 17-year-old Jackson High School lad, has won the shortstop position on the Illmo Big Bucks; he has been working out at the position all spring, and twice was given the assignment in two of the important games the Bucks have played, coming up with brilliant plays; Buddy Hager, another Jackson High boy, who has been filling in at different intervals, is to be reckoned with before the season is over.
Because of the rapidly falling Mississippi River, Capt. Thomas Berrien, in command of the naval fleet, is forced to leave with his boats at 2 p.m. for Memphis, Tennessee; the fleet will proceed until dark and then anchor for the night; at day break it will resume the trip to Memphis, where a stop will be made for supplies.
John Kuss, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Kuss, who was seriously wounded in October while fighting in the Argonne Wood, is at home for a few days' visit; he fell on Oct. 25, receiving 11 serious wounds from a bursting shell; he was treated in various hospitals in France until March, when he returned to America; on April 1 he was sent to the hospital at Jefferson Barracks.
-- Sharon K. Sanders
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.